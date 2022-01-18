Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2022) - The Well Told Company Inc. (TSXV: WLCO) (FSE: 7HO) ("Well Told" or the "Company"), the female-founded wellness company that offers plant- based supplements, remedies, and other functional wellness products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Betty Au Yeung, CPA, CGMA, to the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Corporate Secretary.

Monica Ruffo, founder and CEO of Well Told, stated, "Betty joined Well Told in July 2021 and quickly became an invaluable member of the team. We are at a juncture in our growth where we require a full-time CFO and I cannot think of a better person to occupy this role. I would also like to thank Carlo Rigillo for his contribution to the Company as we navigated our way to becoming a publicly traded company in 2021. We wish him the best in his future endeavors," said Monica.

Prior to joining Well Told, Betty gained experience at Deloitte, Bell, Rogers, BGIS as well as an accountant consultancy focused on start-ups. She has a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Toronto and is a CPA and CGMA.

About The Well Told Company Inc.

Well Told is a female-founded, emerging plant-based wellness company that formulates, develops, distributes and sells a variety of supplements, remedies and other functional wellness products. Founded by serial entrepreneur and award-winning leader Monica Ruffo, it was after undergoing treatment for breast cancer, and deciding to take her health into her own hands that she discovered the lack of transparency and availability of clean, plant-based formulations in the wellness industry. With the mission "Clean wellness for all", Well Told's products are currently available in over 2,000 stores across Canada including several well-known retailers and recently launched in over 850 pharmacies in the US.

For further information, please contact:

Monica Ruffo

Chief Executive Officer

The Well Told Company Inc.

Telephone: +1 778-400-1608

Investor Relations

Olenka Slawski

Email: invest@welltold.com

Telephone: +1 778-400-1608

Media inquiries

Kylie McGregor

Publicist

Email: kylie@welltold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/110580