Commitment to customer centricity and community growth drive continued momentum as more firms turn to Fusion to drive their operational resilience needs and meet new regulatory requirements

Fusion Risk Management, Inc. ("Fusion"), a leading provider of operational resilience, business continuity, and risk management software and services, today announced record results from 2021. Driven by continued product innovation and its focus on customer centricity, Fusion recorded significant global client growth across industries, particularly with global financial institutions including four of the top global banks and an additional top 25 financial institutions. Global institutions continue to choose the Fusion Framework System to support their cross operational resilience capabilities and rely on Fusion's cloud-based management system to help manage crises and dispersed workforces, mitigate risk, create efficiency, protect customer trust, and ultimately ensure resilience and business continuity.

Throughout 2021, Fusion worked closely with clients to help them navigate the evolving risk landscape. The company launched significant enhancements to the Fusion Framework System to deliver a data-driven structure that eliminates the need for separate modules across the areas of business continuity and risk management and brings them together under a single comprehensive umbrella of operational resilience. To meet client and market demand, Fusion introduced numerous new framework capabilities to provide data-driven insights that enable customers to make informed decisions regarding risk tolerance and implement the proper protections to ensure minimum disruption and foster heightened resilience. These include:

Fusion Analytics A platform capability that provides organizations with enhanced data insights to bolster their resilience posture

Scenario Testing A purpose-built functionality that provides organizations with the ability to test and analyze the impact of severe but plausible events in real-time

Dynamic Response Console An agile solution which uses the foundational data gathered from a company's static data plans and reorganizes the information in a way that most efficiently informs an up-to-date response

"For over 15 years, Fusion has continued to invest in our people, products and professional services and focused on working in partnership with our clients to create a more resilient world together," said Michael Campbell, Chief Executive Officer, Fusion. "Our record 2021 results are a testament to our focus on customer centricity, technology innovation, and our connected community. This positions us for continued global success in 2022. Each employee at Fusion is committed to driving customer success and helping our global clients create a culture of operational resilience, and we are excited to continue providing best-in-class solutions to exceed our client's operational resilience and regulatory needs."

Other Key Fusion milestones throughout 2021 include:

The Fusion Framework System ranked highest amongst evaluated vendors in The Forrester Wave: Business Continuity Management Software Q2 2021

Continued industry recognition for product innovation and corporate culture, with accolades including the Best Vendor Solution for Managing Operational Risk in the RegTech Insight Awards APAC 2021, Most Innovative Risk Management Solution in the Corporate Livewire Excellence Awards, Built In Chicago 2021 Best Places to Work Awards, and recognition as the Top Risk Management Solution Provider by Enterprise Security Magazine

Fusion's customer service and customer success teams have more than doubled to meet and exceed maturing customer needs, including the introduction of several new practices and processes to improve on-boarding and customer support, as well as a significant investment in training for Fusion's team to meet and exceed the needs of its customers while providing more opportunities for the Fusion community

Continued investment in our ENGAGE customer community with more than 75 events in 2021, including advisory boards, roundtables, spotlights, and weekly user meetings in both the US and UK/EU covering topics such as critical resilience, business continuity, vendor management, compliance needs, and more.

Launch of Fusion's Operational Resilience Self-Assessment to help financial institutions prepare for looming UK regulatory requirements. Fusion is working with over 120 global financial institutions to help them ensure compliance with upcoming Bank of England, PRA, and FCA regulatory requirements, accelerating firms' progress by 80%

to help financial institutions prepare for looming UK regulatory requirements. Fusion is working with over 120 global financial institutions to help them ensure compliance with upcoming Bank of England, PRA, and FCA regulatory requirements, accelerating firms' progress by 80% A partnership with Sungard Availability Services (Sungard AS) to meet increased customer demand for a comprehensive approach to operational resilience.

Appointment of Clifford Chiu and Jeffery J. Weaver to the Fusion Board of Directors, adding extensive operational experience and expertise in governance, risk and compliance (GRC) for regulated businesses

"Throughout 2021, global businesses across multiple verticals turned to Fusion to provide the innovative technology and proven services they need to drive their operational resilience programs," said Paul Ybarra, Chief Revenue Officer, Fusion. "Fusion's ongoing focus on client partnerships and best-in-class products continues to fuel our dramatic global growth. We are honored so many businesses trust Fusion to deliver the data-driven solutions they need to become more resilient in today's increasingly challenging landscape."

For more information, visit www.fusionrm.com.

About Fusion Risk Management, Inc.

Fusion Risk Management is a leading industry provider of cloud-based operational resilience software, encompassing business continuity and disaster recovery, risk management, information technology and security risk, crisis and incident management, and more. Its solutions empower organizations to make data-driven decisions with a holistic, agile approach and enable them to deliver on their brand promise through disruption. For more information, visit www.fusionrm.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220118005070/en/

Contacts:

Media

Articulate Communications for Fusion Risk Management

Cassandra Pravata

fusion@articulatecomms.com

212-255-0081