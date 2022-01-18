Solace Corporation: Solace Announces Latest Advances in Event Horizon Initiative, including Expansion of EDA Summit Program

New developments in product, partner, education and community-building underpin pledge to make it easier for global enterprises to adopt and benefit from event-driven architecture

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solace, the leading enabler of event-driven architecture for real-time enterprises, today affirmed its ongoing Event Horizon commitments with the unveiling of a new set of product enhancements, partnerships and foremost an expansion of the popular EDA Summit Program, devoted to the advancement of event-driven architecture (EDA) in business.

First launched in 2019, Solace's Event Horizon initiative is geared to help businesses adopt, manage and leverage EDA at enterprise scale, so they can become more real-time in their operations and customer interactions. As Forrester asserts "a key transition happens when the investment in EDA shifts from a project tactic to strategic enterprise architecture." *

The initiative consists of goals and activities set out by Solace to invest in EDA product innovation; build a coalition of vendor partners united in enabling event-driven systems at enterprise scale; advance the state of open source projects; and nurture global EDA community-building through education, networking and thought leadership.

"Our commitment to Event Horizon is motivated by our vision of EDA being a critical and foundational component of the modern enterprise," said Denis King, CEO, Solace. "We want to help enterprises build that foundation to unlock the full power and potential of EDA, make better products, improve customer experience, enable greater operational efficiencies and more."

On the education and thought leadership front, Solace revealed that it will sponsor a second installment of the EDA Summit conference on May 4, 2022, building off the success of the inaugural EDA Summit conference held in May 2021. The company will also sponsor a series of webinars under the brand EDA Summit Series, starting with a webinar January 25th entitled "Best Practices for Event Enabling your Enterprise Integration Platform" featuring insights from Forrester Research and SAP.

"We are excited to see EDA Summit generating so much interest in the marketplace and look forward to fostering it as an opportunity for the top minds in the practitioner community, open source arena and among service and solution providers to collectively advance the state of the art of event-driven architecture," said King.

In addition to the EDA Summit Series, Solace runs an EDA Practitioner certification program, where to date more than 600 IT professionals have been successfully certified, demonstrating their expertise in the area of event-driven architecture.

Enhanced integration capabilities

Solace also announced progress in becoming the EDA backbone for modern integration technologies with the release of a new advanced event connector for the Mulesoft Anypoint platform, which natively integrates with both Solace brokers and the PubSub+ Event Portal and is easily available from the Anypoint Exchange. Backed by customer demand, the new Mulesoft event connector is just the latest in a series of investments Solace has made to event-enable popular integration technologies like Boomi, SAP Integration Suite and many more through the open standard protocols and APIs they support.

"Solace is dedicated to being the preferred EDA partner for event-driven integration. Our new advanced connector for Mulesoft Anypoint Platform offers our customers a mission-critical approach to easily integrating their applications, cloud services and devices, enabling them to stream information anywhere it needs to be, all in real-time," said Shawn McAllister, CTO and CPO, Solace.

As part of its goal of helping companies easily incorporate cloud services into their event mesh, Solace has unveiled additional connectors that make it easy to link legacy applications with cloud-native services and serverless functions, starting with connectors for AWS, Azure and Google Cloud Platform. For users who want to trigger serverless apps in Azure Functions or Google Run, or store raw events into Google Storage, or push events in SQS, the new connectors let them do so through configuration, with no coding required and no separate connector runtimes to deploy and manage.

Further, the company has announced new client library APIs for popular programming languages Go and Python.

These product enhancements build off the momentum of Solace's recent Winter 2021 Product Update , in which the company detailed new features and functionality that make it easier to deploy, integrate and manage the PubSub+ Platform.

Simplifying Access

In an effort to make its event streaming and management platform available within the marketplaces of all of the leading cloud services, Solace also announced that PubSub+ event brokers are now available natively within the Azure Marketplace . PubSub+ Platform has been available in AWS Marketplace since earlier this year and will be extended into GCP and other leading marketplaces throughout 2022.

Ongoing Commitment to Open Standards

Finally, as part of its Event Horizon commitment to dedicate time, resources and code to open source developer communities, Solace announced it has published an open source version of its PubSub+ Event Portal's event discovery feature as a project called "AsyncAPI Discovery Tool."

The software analyzes event traffic passing through event brokers and generates a corresponding AsyncAPI specification that can be used for code generation, documentation, visualization, infrastructure deployment, and more. It is built on a plugin architecture that allows it to be easily extended for any event broker and has already been used to create agents that can analyze systems that consist of Apache Kafka, RabbitMQ, NATS, HiveMQ and Solace's own brokers. Learn more here .

"A recent survey showed that EDA continues to be seen as a key priority for optimizing business, helping global enterprises respond more quickly to events and changes in real-time," added King. "These latest advances serve as testament to our ongoing commitment to the marketplace, manifested through Event Horizon, to help make the promise of EDA a reality for all organizations across all industries."

Read our blog for more details about these announcements, and more.

* Source: Forrester "Embrace Event-Driven Architecture to Drive Agility, New Channels, and New Partnerships", 18 December 2020, David Mooter

About Solace

Solace helps large enterprises become modern and real-time by giving them everything they need to make their business operations and customer interactions event-driven. With PubSub+, the market's first and only event management platform, the company provides a comprehensive way to create, document, discover and stream events from where they are produced to where they need to be consumed - securely, reliably, quickly, and guaranteed. Behind Solace technology is the world's leading group of data movement experts, with nearly 20 years of experience helping global enterprises solve some of the most demanding challenges in a variety of industries - from capital markets, retail, and gaming to space, aviation, and automotive. Established enterprises such as SAP, Barclays and the Royal Bank of Canada, multinational automobile manufacturers such as Groupe Renault and Groupe PSA, and industry disruptors such as Jio use Solace's advanced event broker technologies to modernize legacy applications, deploy modern microservices, and build an event mesh to support their hybrid cloud, multi-cloud and IoT architectures. Learn more at solace.com.

Press Contacts

Europe & Americas

IBA International

Jamie Kightley

Jkightley@iba-international.com

+44 (0) 1572 757932

UK

Positive

Inés Mitsou

imitsou@positivemarketing.com

+44 (0)770 388 4664

APAC

Rice Communications

Neil Mirano

neil.mirano@ricecomms.com

+65 3157 5685

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1142738/Solace_Logo.jpg