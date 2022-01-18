Anzeige
18.01.2022
QuantLR Secures Next-Generation Data Centers Against Data Breaches and Cyber Attacks With NVIDIA

MODI'IN, Israel, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QuantLR Ltd, a leading Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) company, today announced that it has integrated its technology with NVIDIA's suite of networking offerings, paving the way towards a quantum-secured data center.

As part of the project, QuantLR's QKD system connected and transferred encryption keys to two NVIDIA ConnectX-6 NICs. The interface was achieved using the ETSI REST-based key delivery API. During the process, different scenarios were tested: using different fiber lengths, attenuations and key distribution rates.

The project was conducted within the framework of a consortium which is partially funded by the Israel Innovation Authority (IIA) and the Israel Ministry of Defense - Directorate of Defense Research & Development, and supported by the Israeli Quantum initiative led by Dr. Tal David.

"We are happy to be supported by NVIDIA in advancing Quantum encryption solutions that are proven to be the only completely secured solutions against any eavesdropping and hacking attempts to communication lines in the present, and in the future," said Shlomi Cohen, CEO of QuantLR. "The support of a leading company such as NVIDIA accelerates our development process and enables us to offer the market an affordable solution sooner. The quantum encryption market is predicted to reach sales volumes of more than $7B in 2025, and we plan to be a significant player in this market."

"The growth of game-changing innovations such as AI, 5G and smart devices continues to grow the volume of traffic and sensitive information in today's data centers," said Kevin Deierling, Senior Vice President of Networking at NVIDIA. "NVIDIA's collaboration with QuantLR enables next-generation cybersecurity technologies that stay ahead of emerging threats to the data center."

AboutQuantLR: QuantLR is an OurCrowd Labs/02 portfolio company. Based in Modi'in, Israel, QuantLR aims to provide versatile low-cost quantum cryptographic solutions based on quantum key distribution (QKD) technologies to protect communicated data. The solution is proven to provide the ultimate level of security against any attack, both currently and in the future, whether by classical or quantum-based computers.

Contact:

Shlomi Cohen, CEO and Co-Founder
shlomi@quantlr.com

