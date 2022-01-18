Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2022) - Enertopia Corporation (OTCQB: ENRT) ("Enertopia' or the "Company") a company focused on building shareholder value through a combination of our Nevada Lithium claims, intellectual property, and patents in the green technology space, is pleased to provide the following operational update.

In December 2021, we were able to close on two additional technology transactions; with one in the hydrogen space, and the other being in Battery Management Systems. In the latter transaction, we also filed a provisional patent, the fourth fully owned provisional patent filed by Enteropia in the past year.

While we are excited about these developments, we are even more excited about the dozens of other potential Li claystone targets that our exploration team have been energetically pursuing. We are in active negotiations and expect to have updates before the end of February on this front. We are aware of the perils of putting a timeline onto this kind of matter, but we are confident that it is a conservative timeline, and are determined to bring additional value to our shareholders in the near future.

"Updates will be provided as soon as they are cleared by our legal team. It is our firm belief that 2022 will be a transformative year for Enertopia as we work to increase shareholder equity," stated President and CEO, Robert McAllister.

Additional Updates:

We are also pleased to report prototypes are currently being built of our first three provisional patents. This has taken longer than expected, as 2021 was a tough year when it came to sourcing parts, especially in regards to testing equipment, but the worst of the bottlenecks appear to be behind us.

Initial testing results on our hydrogen reformer unit have also been positive; on the Battery Management System, we are optimistic that we will have an update shortly, as we are working with a third party and are following their timeline to market.

