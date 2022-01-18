Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2022) - Voleo Trading Systems Inc. (TSXV: TRAD) ("the Company") (to be renamed Intrepid Metals Corp.) is pleased to announce that it has hired Mr. Ken Brophy to become its Chief Executive Officer effective on the closing of the previously announced change of business transaction and acquisition of the Tombstone South Property (the "Transaction").

Mr. Brophy's career comprises over twenty-five years of experience in the natural resources sector, focused primarily on advancing and de-risking development-stage projects. Ken is an experienced executive with a successful track record of project management, building and leading teams, and has many years of experience with Environmental Social Governance (ESG) initiatives, such as Indigenous, government and stakeholder relations. Ken is currently president of Ram River Coal Corp., a private Canadian company supported by the Lundin Group and CD Capital, with a steel-making coal project located in Alberta, Canada. He also serves as interim CFO and a director for Supernova Metals Corp, a CSE listed junior exploration company with assets in Canada and the US.

Mark Morabito, Chairman of the Company commented: "Ken's extensive financial, operational and environmental/social responsibility experience will be of great benefit to the Company as it begins exploration on its portfolio of properties, including the Tombstone South Property. Ken is an experienced operator and will lead a solid execution plan to demonstrate the potential of the properties."

Ken Brophy commented: "I look forward to working with the exceptional technical team and advisors of the Company to enhance the value of the current projects, while evaluating additional opportunities in the US."

Update on Change of Business Transaction

As previously announced, the Company has received conditional approval for the Transaction. The only material condition outstanding to complete the Transaction is the closing of the concurrent financing (the "Offering"). The Company has amended the terms of the Offering such that it will raise up to a total of C$3,000,000 consisting of 15,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of C$0.20 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one common share for a period of 24 months at an exercise price equal to C$0.40. The Company is in the process of completing the Offering and expects it will be completed before the end of February 2022.

This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the Unites States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements.

Additional Information

Trading in the common shares of the Company on the Exchange will remain halted until such times as the requirements of the Exchange are met.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance and if applicable, disinterested shareholder approval. Where applicable, the Transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of Voleo Trading Systems Inc. should be considered highly speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

