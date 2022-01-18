Taconic Biosciences Adds New Humanized Immune System (HIS) Model to Its Portfolio For Immuno-Oncology Research

New huNOG-EXL EA Model Extends Study Windows Significantly

RENSSELAER, N.Y., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taconic Biosciences, a global leader in providing drug discovery animal model solutions, announces the launch of the huNOG-EXL EA (Early Access) humanized immune system (HIS) mouse. This product expands Taconic's widely used HIS portfolio. huNOG-EXL EA significantly lengthens the study window during which a myeloid-lineage HIS mouse model can be used successfully.



Taconic's huNOG-EXL models support human myeloid and lymphoid cells, making these mice especially useful for immuno-oncology research and other immune-related applications. With the longest lifespan of any myeloid-supportive HIS model, the original huNOG-EXL model (now called huNOG-EXL SA, or Standard Access) has been successfully applied in preclinical drug discovery research since 2016. The huNOG-EXL SA model is provided after a quality control step at 10 weeks post-engraftment. Feedback from users suggests research applications requiring particularly long study timelines or importation into regions with long quarantine periods present experimental and logistical hurdles that can limit the utility of the Standard Access (SA) model.

The new huNOG-EXL EA model removes those challenges by providing access to huNOG-EXL mice soon after engraftment, extending the useful study window. This makes the huNOG-EXL EA ideal for engraftment of slow-growing tumors, longer treatment paradigms, or various study customizations. Early access to an extended myeloid lineage model is also advantageous to researchers who face model importation quarantines, which would otherwise consume a significant portion of the useful study window for these mice. Because the huNOG-EXL EA model is shipped before an engraftment QC step is possible, it is made using cells from donors previously validated to engraft well so as to reduce the risk of engraftment failures.

"The huNOG-EXL EA model meets critical scientific needs for investigators performing immuno-oncology research or studying other immune-related diseases," said Dr. Michael Seiler, vice president of commercial products at Taconic. "After conducting extensive research and development, along with rigorous beta testing with several industry partners, Taconic is excited to now offer the new model and expand the usefulness of this unique humanized mouse."

Taconic Biosciences is a fully licensed, global leader in genetically engineered rodent models and services. Founded in 1952, Taconic provides the best animal solutions so that customers can acquire, custom-generate, breed, precondition, test, and distribute valuable research models worldwide. Specialists in genetically engineered mouse and rat models, microbiome, immuno-oncology mouse models, and integrated model design and breeding services, Taconic operates three service laboratories and six breeding facilities in the U.S. and Europe, maintains distributor relationships in Asia and has global shipping capabilities to provide animal models almost anywhere in the world.

