WeTransfer Launches New Premium Offering

WeTransfer Premium represents a major product update, with new features-portals and reviews-streamlining the workflow process between creative professionals and clients

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 18, 2022, a leading provider of creative productivity tools, today announced the launch of WeTransfer Premium , a new premium offering with new powerful features- portals and reviews -and wide-ranging functionalities.



The launch represents a major product update that has been developed in response to the needs of creative professionals, the rise in remote working and the digitalization of the creative industry. Today's launch follows the beta roll-out of portals and reviews in October 2021.

WeTransfer Premium builds on WeTransfer's existing offering with a series of wide-ranging functionality and additional capabilities including portals and reviews, which have been designed specifically for creatives to guide their clients through different rounds of creative work-and aim to eliminate the long threads of messy, inefficient feedback that is too often the reality of client services today.

Creatives today often have to cope with client and team communications that are fragmented across numerous channels and applications, making it difficult to not only keep the conversation on track but to drive outcomes in a timely manner. Managing clients has become a major pain point for creative professionals. Portals and reviews fill that gap by giving clients a single destination to view and give feedback on rounds of creative work, giving creatives more time to focus on their craft.

The new integrated Premium offer will serve the needs of studios, agencies, and in-demand creative professionals who juggle many clients simultaneously. Premium customers will benefit from unlimited portals and reviews, unlimited transfer size, and unlimited storage. It also includes total access to the full breadth of WeTransfer tools including Collect to gather and organize ideas; Paste to simply and beautifully present ideas; and WeTransfer to send big ideas in whatever form they exist. The new offering gives creatives everything they need to deliver polished products that drive outcomes for their clients.

Gordon Willoughby, CEO at WeTransfer, said: "We know from our community that the creative process of collaboration and client management is just as important as the final product, and they need simple tools to help them stay on the same page during a project. They also want something that is beautifully designed and on-brand so they can show off their work in the best possible way.

With portals and reviews, we are stepping in to fill the void. We are excited to build on our existing product suite to help professionals create a single source of truth for client projects with this new update."

Alexandar Vassilev, Chief Product and Technology Officer at WeTransfer, said:

"This is a major step in our journey to develop a suite of tools for creatives and studios to effectively facilitate the creative process and remove the friction from their client interactions. WeTransfer Premium allows our users to seamlessly wear many hats and drive key aspects of their day to day work regardless of the ecosystems their clients use. Portals and reviews is just the first step to make the creative review and delivery process easier and we will continue to develop our Premium offering to further expand our footprint across the creative process."

Portals provides a seamless overview of current work, feedback and client workflow all in one place, and reviews is a beautifully simple way to share work and get sign-off on assets. For more information about portals and reviews click here . For additional information on the pricing tiers for WeTransfer customers including Premium, click here . To download media assets click here .

About WeTransfer

WeTransfer streamlines the workflow process for millions of creative professionals. Its ecosystem of creative productivity tools makes it easy to collaborate, share and deliver work. WeTransfer has more than 87 million monthly active users in 190 countries.

As a certified B Corporation, WeTransfer has long been a champion of using business as a force for good. Since its founding in 2009, WeTransfer has donated up to 30% of its advertising space to support artists and social causes.

