

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) reported Tuesday that net income available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter grew to $1.58 billion or $0.76 per share from $1.14 billion or $0.57 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.86 per share, compared to $0.74 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Net revenues for the quarter grew 13 percent to $4.71 billion from $4.18 billion in the same quarter last year.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.88 per share on revenues of $4.79 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CHARLES SCHWAB-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de