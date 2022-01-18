Data Protection Software Market in U.S to Grow 27X by 2032: Finds Fact.MR Study Data Protection Software in BFSI to Grow at a 33.6% CAGR by 2032

In a recent market study, Fact.MR covers recent developments in the global data protection software market, highlighting vital aspects such as trends, drivers, opportunities, and restraints. The report studies recent developments in the segments of the market in terms of solution type, deployment type, enterprise size & end-use industry.

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global data protection software market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 31.5% between 2022 and 2032, from USD 1,195 million in 2022 to USD 18,500 million in 2032.

Prominent players in the data protection software market teamed up with a variety of vendors in this hub. This increased global demand for business-adaptable data security software, as well as the adoption rate of tap-based backup features that are highly secure against regular cyber-attacks. During the projection period of 2022-2032, the aforementioned collaborative approach is expected to bring a gain of 840 BPS to the data backup and recovery sub-segment in this market.

For a big number of small to large-scale enterprises, runtime settings necessitate the use of a specific management tool to manage and safeguard their data. As a result, data security software firms supply a pool of programmed libraries that provide extra capabilities such as data security, data analytics, data abstraction, and reformed data management.

The United States, which has been the largest user of data management solutions for the past half-decade, is likely to continue on this path for the next ten years. A market driver is the growing awareness of data privacy and management among U.S. commercial organizations. Furthermore, strict data-protection legislation, such as the California Consumer Privacy Act, boosted demand for such software. By the end of 2032, the market for data protection software in the United States is expected to have grown by 27 times.

Report Attributes Details Market size value in 2021A USD 1,130 Million Market estimated value in 2022E USD 1,195 Million Market forecast value in 2032F USD 18,500 Million Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 31.5%

Analyzing the current market trend helps to understand why banks and financial services firms are aiming to include data protection software as an integral component of their operations. Recognizing the significance of data privacy and management by a bank, demand for such specialized software that may assist it in reducing the risk of hacking.

Storage technologies for data protection via backup taps and discs have been a strong market alternative for the previous half-decade. With ongoing technological improvements in this field, tap-based data backup, which was a slow procedure, gradually depreciated on a global scale, and demand for virtual data backup software increased.

Key Takeaways:

North America is expected to generate USD 382 Million revenue in the global data protection software market.

is expected to generate revenue in the global data protection software market. Data protection software for BFSI is expected to grow at a 33.6% CAGR by 2032.

Small & midsize business to generate absolute $ opportunity of USD 10,500 Million .

Growth Drivers:

Rapid technological advancements are expected to propel the demand for data protection software.

Use of data protection software for safeguarding from cyberattacks and malware is expected to drive market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Market players in the data protection software industry have primarily pursued growth-oriented tactics, which include increasing the rate at which data privacy solutions are implemented. Collaborations, mergers, digital marketing, and constant technical developments in the aforementioned software also rank high on their priority list. By providing a highly secure system, these tactics assist global firms in expanding their geographical footprint and gaining maximum market share.

In 2020, Commvault, a global pioneer in data protection software, will release metallic SaaS-based data protection software for Enterprise-ready data management systems in the European region, with core backup and recovery functionalities.

In the beginning of 2019, IBM Corporation paid around USD 33 billion for REDHAT, an Open Source software provider, with the goal of gaining experience in cloud computing.

Key Players in the Data Protection Software Market Include:

Commvault

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

NetApp, Inc.

Veeam Software

Veritas Technologies

Dell EMC

Cloudian, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Check Point Software Technologies

More Valuable Insights on Data Protection Software Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the data protection software market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the global data protection software market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

By Solution Type :

Data Backup & Recovery



Disaster Recovery



Data Security



Data Compliance

By Deployment Type :

Cloud



On-Premises

By Enterprise Size :

SMBs



Large Enterprises

By End-Use Industry :

IT & Telecom



Healthcare



BFSI



Retail Business



Manufacturing Business



Education



Other

Key Questions Covered in Data Protection Software Market Report

The report offers insight into the data protection software market demand outlook for 2022-2032.

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for data protection software market between 2022 and 2032.

Data protection software market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Data protection software market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

