The south-oriented project has been under development since 2019 and is set to occupy a total surface of 10 hectares across two plots. It will provide power to the municipalities of Bunnik, Odijk, and WerkhovenDutch energy cooperative Energie Coöperatie Bunnik (ECB) and Netherlands-based solar project developer IX Zon are planning to build a 16MW solar park along the A12 motorway connecting The Hague with the German border in the Gelderland province, in the eastern Netherlands. The south-oriented project has been under development since 2019 and is set to occupy a total surface of 10 hectares ...

