Ford and ADT to Form Joint Venture to Fortify Vehicle Security.
- • Ford and ADT will invest in a new joint venture called Canopy that combines ADT's professional security monitoring and Ford's AI-driven video camera technology to help customers strengthen security of new and existing vehicles across automotive brands
- • Canopy plans to launch industry-first, multi-sensor security systems with available professional monitoring early next year
- • Canopy also plans to begin integrating camera security solutions in Ford vehicles next year for seamless protection inside and outside vehicles
- • Canopy will seek factory-vehicle integrations with other automakers over time
