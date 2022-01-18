- (PLX AI) - Repsol Q4 production 561 kboe/d vs 530 kboe/d in Q3.
- • Refining margin indicator in Spain $4.4/bbl in Q4 vs. $3.2/bbl in Q3
- • Repsol to report full earnings on Feb. 17
