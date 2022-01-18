Fact.MR: Application for Solar Energetics to Hold Nearly 35% of the Total High Purity Quartz Sand Market

Asia Pacific to Grab 55% of the Global High Purity Quartz Sand Market: Fact.MR Study

Fact.MR's latest study on the global high purity quartz sand market provides a detailed analysis of various drivers, trends, and opportunities from 2022 to 2032. In addition, it presents elaborate information about the leading segments in terms of grade, application and region.

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global high purity quartz sand market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2032, from USD 3450 million in 2022 to USD 5826 million in 2032.

High purity quartz sand production reached around 35 kilotons in 2021, accounting for 11.5% of total quartz production, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.2 percent through 2032, with production reaching 60 kilotons.

There has been an increase in awareness about carbon emissions and efforts being made to reduce the damage over the last half-decade. As a result, solar panel manufacturers have witnessed a considerable increase in revenue.

Additionally, high purity quartz sand has enabled the development of photovoltaic cells due to qualities such as stability, transmissivity, and heat resistance. Furthermore, photovoltaic quartz must be of high purity, providing an opportunity for high purity quartz sand manufacturers to enter the green industry.

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021A USD 3284 Million Market value estimated in 2022E USD 3450 Million Market value forecast in 2032F USD 5826 Million Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 5.6%

Europe is at the forefront of the renewable energy transition, with countries like the United Kingdom, Denmark, and Sweden putting increasing emphasis on wind turbines and solar panel installations. For example, Europe intends to build solar panels at such a rate that solar energy will generate 20% of the region's electricity.

Furthermore, such a high rate of installation will necessitate PV manufacture, which would drive high purity quartz sand usage in Europe.

Quartz's solar energetics application is poised to take a significant share of the market. Solar panel installation rates have surged dramatically around the world in recent years. This has given producers a significant boost, allowing them to generate more revenue.

Key Takeaways:

Asia Pacific to lead the global high purity quartz sand market, accounting for nearly 55% of the global volume consumption.

to lead the global high purity quartz sand market, accounting for nearly 55% of the global volume consumption. Europe to generate absolute $ opportunity worth USD 800 Million over the year 2022-2032.

to generate absolute $ opportunity worth over the year 2022-2032. By application, solar energetics to generate absolute $ opportunity worth USD 1,000 Million over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. HPQ application for producing semiconductors is expected to be the second most lucrative segment, accounting for around 22% of the market share.

Growth Drivers:

Highly specific thermal and mechanical properties to propel the demand for high purity quartz sand.

Use of high purity quartz sand in watches, radios and varied electronic devices to drive the high purity quartz sand market growth.

Mounting investment in renewable segment to propel the market forward.

Competitive Landscape

Vertical integration has piqued the interest of large businesses, as it would lessen their reliance on suppliers and provide them a competitive edge.

In a recently published research, Fact.MR provides thorough information about price points of leading manufacturers of high purity quartz sand positioned throughout geographies, as well as sales growth information, production capacity, and speculative production expansion.

Key Players in the High Purity Quartz Sand Market Include:

American Elements

Australian Silica Quartz Pty Ltd.

Covia Holdings Corporation

Creswick Quartz

High purity quartz sand Pty Ltd

I-Minerals Inc.

Jiangsu Pacific Quartz Co., Ltd.

Mineracao Santa Rosa

Nordic Mining ASA

Russian Quartz LLC

More Valuable Insights on High Purity Quartz Sand Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the high purity quartz sand market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the global high purity quartz sand market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

By Grade :

2N



3N



4N



5N

By Application :

Semiconductors



Solar Energetics



Optics



Lighting



Others

By Region :

North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in High Purity Quartz Sand Market Report

The report offers insight into the high purity quartz sand market demand outlook for 2022-2032.

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for high purity quartz sand market between 2022 and 2032.

High purity quartz sand market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

High purity quartz sand market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

