- (PLX AI) - TCM Group 2021 revenue DKK 1,108 million vs guidance DKK 1,090-1,120 million.
- • TCM Group 2021 adj. EBIT DKK 138 million, below guidance of DKK 148-160 million and below consensus of DKK 150 million
- • Increasing raw material prices and an extremely unstable supply chain situation has impacted our earnings negatively, CEO said
- • In the fourth quarter TCM Group saw many customers postponing the delivery of high margin orders
- • The revenue was replaced by revenue from third party products, a revenue which carried a lower margin
