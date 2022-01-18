Tabula Asia HY ESG $ Acc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, January 18
[18.01.22]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|18.01.22
|IE000LZC9NM0
|17,635,540.00
|USD
|0
|135,403,141.71
|7.6779
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|18.01.22
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|5,289,150.00
|EUR
|0
|46,299,163.89
|8.7536
