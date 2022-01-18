FineMark Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings

FORT MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 / FineMark Holdings, Inc. (the "Holding Company"; OTCQX:FNBT), the parent company of FineMark National Bank & Trust (the "Bank"; collectively, "FineMark"), today announced fourth quarter 2021 net income of $7.0 million. This compares to $6.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Per-share earnings were $0.59 per diluted share, a $0.10 decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, which reflects the issuance of 2.5 million new shares in 2021. For the full year 2021, FineMark announced net income of $25.0 million (or $2.39 per diluted share), a 14% increase over the $22.0 million (or $2.42 per diluted share) in 2020.
We attribute FineMark's growth to the quality and dedication of our associates and their commitment to provide outstanding service. Net income for 2021 was a record high, and fourth quarter net income was just shy of hitting another record. For both the quarter and the year, growth in the loan portfolio and trust assets under management were key drivers of these results.
As with many businesses around the Country, we continue to be challenged by the pandemic and are mindful of our associates' and clients' safety. While our preference is to meet with our clients in person, our investment in technology allows us to engage virtually with our clients. Our hope remains that pandemic-related issues will wane as we progress into the new year.
Highlights of the fourth quarter of 2021 on a year-over-year basis include:
- Net income increased 11% to $7.0 million.
- Loans, net of allowance, increased 8% to $2 billion.
- Total deposits increased 23% to $2.7 billion.
- Net interest income increased 12% to $17.2 million.
- Cost of funds decreased 15% to $3.3 million.
- Trust fees increased 26% to $7.0 million.
- Assets under management and administration increased 22% to $6.2 billion (including $181 million from new and expanded relationships, a 51% increase year-over-year).
Highlights for the entire year of 2021 include:
- Net income increased 14% to a record $25.0 million.
- Net interest income increased 11% to $64.7 million.
- Diluted earnings per share was $2.39 versus $2.42 in 2020, a minimal decline given the greater number of shares outstanding
(11,603,781 as of 12-31-21 compared to 8,955,427 as of 12-31-20).
- Net interest margin was 2.24%, down from 2.45% as yields available on earning assets declined from 3.23% to 2.74%.
- Cost of funds was 0.53% (down from 0.81% in 2020).
- Trust fees increased by 28% to $26.6 million.
Net Interest Income and margin
For the fourth quarter of 2021, FineMark's net interest income totaled $17.2 million, up 12% from the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in interest income was largely attributable to the investment portfolio which increased by 50% year-over-year, and interest income generated from the 8% net growth in the loan portfolio. In addition, two interest rate swaps were terminated, reducing our interest expense by $45,000 per month. Also, in the fourth quarter, two Federal Home Loan Bank advances, totaling $20 million, were prepaid. Despite the upfront cost, interest expense was reduced by $27,000 per month. For the entire year, FineMark's net interest income totaled $64.7 million, up 11% from 2020.
With short-term rates near zero throughout 2021, the Bank achieved a net interest margin of 2.24% in the fourth quarter, compared to 2.36% in the fourth quarter of 2020. A decline in yield generated from earning assets was partly offset by a decrease in the cost of funds for the quarter from .62% to .46%, in 2021. For the year, net interest margin of 2.24% was down from 2.45% in 2020. Yields are expected to increase as the Federal Reserve has signaled it will likely raise short-term interest rates in 2022. We continue to seek ways to manage the impact that rising interest rates could place on net interest income. In addition, in the fourth quarter, we strategically invested over $91 million in securities to improve net interest income. This investment will generate more income than holding those funds in cash. Finally, we have engaged a third-party consultant to provide tactical and strategic initiatives with respect to our balance sheet structure and overall asset-liability management.
Non-interest Income
FineMark's trust and investment business continues to grow at significant rates, resulting in desired revenue diversification. As of December 31, 2021, assets under management and administration totaled $6.2 billion, an 8% increase from the previous quarter and a 22% increase from year-end 2020. Trust fees increased to $26.6 million for the year, a 28% increase over 2020.
More than 50% of this growth was the result of satisfied clients expanding their relationships with FineMark, as well as our associates developing new client relationships. In addition, growth was aided by strong equity market returns in 2021.
Net asset inflows in the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $181 million, a 48% increase versus the previous quarter. For the year, net asset inflows were $583 million, a 39% increase compared to 2020. This growth is a testament to the exceptional level of expertise, service and comprehensive advice provided by our team.
Non-interest Expense
As FineMark grows, additional expenses are incurred to maintain our high service levels. Non-interest expense increased 30% in the fourth quarter year-over-year, and 17% for the full year, to $62.2 million. The increases were primarily due to higher personnel costs. In 2021, we hired 29 associates (net), and several programs were initiated in a very tight labor market to proactively reward and help retain the associates who are crucial to our continued success. To offset these initiatives, we purchased an additional $15 million of bank-owned life insurance, which generates an attractive tax-free yield. FineMark's efficiency ratio, which measures non-interest expense as a percent of revenues, increased to 66.6% in 2021, compared to 61.27% in 2020; however, this level remains in line with our targets.
Credit Quality
FineMark's loan portfolio (net of allowances) grew by $146 million in 2021. This 8% net increase masks extremely strong gross-loan production of over $912 million as many clients took advantage of favorable conditions to reduce debt during the year, and $70 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans were repaid in 2021.
As always, the Bank remains committed to maintaining its high credit standards through our relationship-based approach to lending. Loan decisions are always based on an in-depth understanding of each borrower's needs, the relationship and financial situation. As a result, the Bank has experienced minimal defaults on loans through a variety of market cycles. At the end of 2021, nonperforming loans were just $729,000 or 0.04% of total loans, a decrease from the already low rate of 0.07% at year-end 2020. As of December 31, 2021, the bank's allowance for loan loss reserve was $20.2 million (1.01% of total loans outstanding) and includes $750 thousand held as a precaution due to the pandemic. Management believes this reserve is sufficient to support the Bank's loan portfolio risk.
FineMark's management team is pleased with the credit quality of the Bank's loan portfolio and will continue to closely monitor economic conditions to determine whether additional provisions should be made. We believe our commitment to maintaining strong relationships, understanding our clients' individual circumstances, and working proactively to deliver comprehensive solutions, continues to serve our shareholders well.
Capital
All capital ratios continue to exceed regulatory requirements for "well-capitalized" banks. As of December 31, 2021, FineMark's tier 1 leverage ratio on a consolidated basis was 9.73%, and the total risk-based capital ratio was 20.64%. ROAE declined relative to 2020 due to the issuance of 2.5 million shares in 2021: increasing shareholders' equity by $80 million or 37%.
FINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC. ON THE OTCQX EXCHANGE
Shares of FineMark Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: FNBT), the parent company of FineMark National Bank & Trust, are traded on the OTCQX exchange. Operated by the OTC Markets Group, the OTCQX allows investors to trade privately held stock through their preferred broker. During 2021, FineMark's shares traded in a range of $23.65 to $36.00 at an average volume of 1,759 shares per trading day. The shares closed the year trading at $33.60, a 44% increase compared to the end of 2020, for a price-to-tangible book value multiple of 1.28.
EXPANSION UPDATE
Our newest full-service location in Jupiter, Florida, is slated to open in March, followed shortly thereafter by our second Naples location in the heart of the historic downtown area. In addition, the buildout continues of our flagship location in Fort Myers, Florida. Tenants will occupy approximately half of the built-out second floor, generating rental income, and the Bank will use the remaining space to support our continued growth.
FINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
($ in thousands, except share amounts)
|December 31,
|December 31,
Assets
|2021
|2020
|(Unaudited)
Cash and due from banks
|$
|261,751
|227,921
Debt securities available for sale
|898,711
|589,233
Debt securities held to maturity
|79,517
|64,908
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $20,283 in 2021 and $20,782 in 2020
|1,996,362
|1,850,293
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|11,326
|16,155
Federal Reserve Bank stock
|5,481
|4,397
Premises and equipment, net
|42,287
|41,303
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|11,207
|7,674
Accrued interest receivable
|7,215
|7,604
Deferred tax asset
|4,916
|-
Bank-owned life insurance
|50,862
|34,963
Other assets
|7,563
|6,965
Total assets
|$
|3,377,198
|2,851,416
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|521,459
|352,281
Savings, NOW and money-market deposits
|2,151,635
|1,788,441
Time deposits
|61,026
|84,232
Total deposits
|2,734,120
|2,224,954
Official checks
|9,420
|5,883
Other borrowings
|1,873
|5,612
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|264,016
|334,271
Operating lease liabilities
|11,311
|7,849
Subordinated debt
|40,919
|50,712
Deferred tax liability
|-
|202
Other liabilities
|10,477
|10,876
Total liabilities
|3,072,136
|2,640,359
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock, $.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized,
11,603,781 and 8,955,427 shares issued and outstanding in 2021 and 2020
|116
|90
Additional paid-in capital
|205,907
|122,629
Retained earnings
|105,147
|80,120
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|(6,108
|)
|8,218
Total shareholders' equity
|305,062
|211,057
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|3,377,198
|2,851,416
Book Value per Share
|26.29
|23.57
FINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Earnings
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
Interest income:
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
Loans
|$
|17,494
|16,265
|$
|68,073
|63,678
Debt securities
|2,777
|2,664
|10,181
|11,377
Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|124
|138
|484
|670
Other
|44
|36
|201
|185
Total interest income
|20,439
|19,103
|78,939
|75,910
Interest expense:
Deposits
|976
|1,142
|4,317
|7,867
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1,767
|2,095
|7,427
|7,957
Subordinated debt
|541
|554
|2,506
|1,912
Total interest expense
|3,284
|3,791
|14,250
|17,736
Net interest income
|17,155
|15,312
|64,689
|58,174
Provision for loan losses
|18
|610
|31
|4,986
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|17,137
|14,702
|64,658
|53,188
Noninterest income:
Trust fees
|7,030
|5,591
|26,638
|20,880
Income from bank-owned life insurance
|281
|210
|899
|845
Income from solar farms
|68
|71
|318
|312
Gain on sale of debt securities available for sale
|-
|584
|902
|5,712
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|(244
|)
|(160
|)
|(1,199
|)
|(160
|)
Gain on termination of swap agreement
|1,212
|-
|1,212
|-
Other fees and service charges
|333
|241
|1,169
|865
Total noninterest income
|8,680
|6,537
|29,939
|28,454
Noninterest expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
|11,190
|8,098
|38,894
|31,835
Occupancy
|1,833
|1,310
|6,535
|5,825
Information systems
|1,647
|1,410
|6,318
|5,241
Professional fees
|402
|520
|1,761
|1,568
Marketing and business development
|321
|293
|1,563
|1,507
Regulatory assessments
|428
|391
|1,599
|1,393
Other
|1,340
|1,142
|5,538
|5,704
Total noninterest expense
|17,161
|13,164
|62,208
|53,073
Earnings before income taxes
|8,656
|8,075
|32,389
|28,569
Income taxes
|1,653
|1,789
|7,362
|6,613
Net earnings
|$
|7,003
|6,286
|$
|25,027
|21,956
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
|11,587
|8,942
|10,318
|8,925
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
|11,751
|9,087
|10,483
|9,082
Per share information: Basic earnings per common share
|$
|0.60
|0.70
|$
|2.43
|2.46
Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.59
|0.69
|$
|2.39
|2.42
FineMark Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
Fourth Quarter 2021
Unaudited
$ in thousands except for share data
|4th Qtr 2021
|3rd Qtr 2021
|2nd Qtr 2021
|1st Qtr 2021
|4th Qtr 2020
|2021
|2020
$ Earnings
Net Interest Income
|$
|17,155
|16,496
|15,640
|15,398
|15,312
|64,689
|58,174
Provision for loan loss
|$
|18
|(834
|)
|540
|307
|610
|31
|4,986
Non-interest Income
|$
|7,712
|7,617
|7,234
|6,461
|6,113
|29,024
|22,902
Gain on sale of securities available for sale
|$
|-
|-
|243
|659
|584
|902
|5,712
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|$
|(244
|)
|-
|(400
|)
|(555
|)
|(160
|)
|(1,199
|)
|(160
|)
Gain on termination of swap
|$
|1,212
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,212
|-
Non-interest Expense
|$
|17,161
|15,599
|15,078
|14,370
|13,164
|62,208
|53,073
Earnings before income taxes
|$
|8,656
|9,348
|7,099
|7,286
|8,075
|32,389
|28,569
Taxes
|$
|1,653
|2,292
|1,703
|1,714
|1,789
|7,362
|6,613
Net Income
|$
|7,003
|7,056
|5,396
|5,572
|6,286
|25,027
|21,956
Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.60
|0.62
|0.59
|0.62
|0.70
|2.43
|2.46
Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.59
|0.61
|0.58
|0.61
|0.69
|2.39
|2.42
Performance Ratios
Return on average assets*
|0.88
|%
|0.92
|%
|0.74
|%
|0.78
|%
|0.93
|%
|0.83
|%
|0.89
|%
Return on risk weighted assets*
|1.55
|%
|1.56
|%
|1.28
|%
|1.37
|%
|1.60
|%
|1.39
|%
|1.49
|%
Return on average equity*
|9.22
|%
|9.39
|%
|9.89
|%
|10.48
|%
|12.12
|%
|9.66
|%
|11.20
|%
Yield on earning assets*
|2.67
|%
|2.71
|%
|2.79
|%
|2.81
|%
|2.95
|%
|2.74
|%
|3.23
|%
Cost of funds*
|0.46
|%
|0.51
|%
|0.57
|%
|0.58
|%
|0.62
|%
|0.53
|%
|0.81
|%
Net Interest Margin*
|2.24
|%
|2.24
|%
|2.24
|%
|2.25
|%
|2.36
|%
|2.24
|%
|2.45
|%
Efficiency ratio
|69.70
|%
|64.69
|%
|66.37
|%
|65.43
|%
|60.24
|%
|66.59
|%
|61.27
|%
Capital
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
|9.73
|%
|9.88
|%
|9.27
|%
|7.37
|%
|7.48
|%
|9.73
|%
|7.48
|%
Common equity risk-based capital ratio
|17.24
|%
|16.80
|%
|15.96
|%
|12.91
|%
|12.94
|%
|17.24
|%
|12.94
|%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|17.24
|%
|16.80
|%
|15.96
|%
|12.91
|%
|12.94
|%
|17.24
|%
|12.94
|%
Total risk-based capital ratio
|20.64
|%
|20.22
|%
|19.68
|%
|17.36
|%
|17.52
|%
|20.64
|%
|17.52
|%
Book value per share
|$
|26.29
|$
|26.32
|$
|25.20
|$
|23.20
|$
|23.57
|$
|26.29
|$
|23.57
Tangible book value per share
|$
|26.29
|$
|26.32
|$
|25.20
|$
|23.20
|$
|23.57
|$
|26.29
|$
|23.57
Asset Quality
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
|$
|541
|(4
|)
|(1
|)
|(6
|)
|37
|530
|42
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average total loans
|0.03
|%
|-0.00
|%
|-0.00
|%
|-0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.03
|%
|0.00
|%
Allowance for loan losses
|$
|20,283
|20,806
|21,636
|21,095
|20,782
|20,283
|20,782
Allowance to total loans
|1.01
|%
|1.03
|%
|1.10
|%
|1.10
|%
|1.11
|%
|1.01
|%
|1.11
|%
Nonperforming loans
|$
|729
|928
|2,001
|1,599
|1,279
|729
|1,279
Other real estate owned
|$
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Nonperforming loans to total loans
|0.04
|%
|0.05
|%
|0.10
|%
|0.08
|%
|0.07
|%
|0.04
|%
|0.07
|%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.02
|%
|0.03
|%
|0.07
|%
|0.06
|%
|0.04
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.04
|%
Loan Composition (% of Total Gross Loans)
1-4 Family
|51.8
|%
|52.0
|%
|53.6
|%
|52.4
|%
|53.1
|%
|51.7
|%
|53.1
|%
Commercial Loans
|10.2
|%
|11.0
|%
|11.2
|%
|13.1
|%
|13.4
|%
|10.2
|%
|13.4
|%
Commercial Real Estate
|21.7
|%
|21.0
|%
|21.1
|%
|19.5
|%
|18.9
|%
|21.7
|%
|18.9
|%
Construction Loans
|8.3
|%
|8.2
|%
|6.7
|%
|7.7
|%
|7.6
|%
|8.3
|%
|7.6
|%
Other Loans
|8.0
|%
|7.8
|%
|7.4
|%
|7.3
|%
|7.0
|%
|8.0
|%
|7.0
|%
End of Period Balances
Total Assets
|$
|3,377,198
|3,083,569
|2,982,969
|2,874,148
|2,851,416
|3,377,198
|2,851,416
Investments
|$
|978,228
|887,244
|720,893
|668,823
|654,141
|978,228
|654,141
Loans, net of allowance
|$
|1,996,362
|2,002,778
|1,945,541
|1,889,770
|1,850,293
|1,996,362
|1,850,293
Total Deposits
|$
|2,734,120
|2,429,920
|2,358,263
|2,297,031
|2,224,954
|2,734,120
|2,224,954
Other borrowings
|$
|1,873
|3,456
|5,790
|12,144
|5,612
|1,873
|5,612
Subordinated Debt
|$
|40,919
|40,898
|40,876
|50,737
|50,712
|40,919
|50,712
FHLB Advances
|$
|264,016
|284,080
|284,144
|284,207
|334,271
|264,016
|334,271
Total Shareholders Equity
|$
|305,062
|304,782
|271,005
|210,400
|211,057
|305,062
|211,057
Wealth Management
Trust fees
|$
|7,030
|7,012
|6,628
|5,968
|5,591
|26,638
|20,880
Assets Under Administration
Balance at beginning of period
|$
|5,739,551
|5,688,110
|5,304,562
|5,091,408
|4,622,464
|5,091,408
|4,472,585
Net investment appreciation (depreciation) & income
|$
|279,391
|(71,467
|)
|242,924
|75,199
|349,016
|526,048
|198,346
Net client asset flows
|$
|181,465
|122,908
|140,623
|137,955
|119,928
|582,951
|420,477
Balance at end of period
|$
|6,200,406
|5,739,551
|5,688,110
|5,304,562
|5,091,408
|6,200,406
|5,091,408
Percentage of AUA that are managed
|88
|%
|88
|%
|89
|%
|89
|%
|89
|%
|88
|%
|89
|%
Stock Valuation
Closing Market Price (OTCQX)
|$
|33.60
|34.00
|33.00
|30.00
|23.41
|$
|33.60
|$
|23.41
Multiple of Tangible Book Value
|1.28
|1.29
|1.31
|1.29
|0.99
|$
|1.28
|$
|0.99
*annualized
