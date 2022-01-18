FineMark Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings

FORT MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 / FineMark Holdings, Inc. (the "Holding Company"; OTCQX:FNBT), the parent company of FineMark National Bank & Trust (the "Bank"; collectively, "FineMark"), today announced fourth quarter 2021 net income of $7.0 million. This compares to $6.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Per-share earnings were $0.59 per diluted share, a $0.10 decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, which reflects the issuance of 2.5 million new shares in 2021. For the full year 2021, FineMark announced net income of $25.0 million (or $2.39 per diluted share), a 14% increase over the $22.0 million (or $2.42 per diluted share) in 2020.

We attribute FineMark's growth to the quality and dedication of our associates and their commitment to provide outstanding service. Net income for 2021 was a record high, and fourth quarter net income was just shy of hitting another record. For both the quarter and the year, growth in the loan portfolio and trust assets under management were key drivers of these results.

As with many businesses around the Country, we continue to be challenged by the pandemic and are mindful of our associates' and clients' safety. While our preference is to meet with our clients in person, our investment in technology allows us to engage virtually with our clients. Our hope remains that pandemic-related issues will wane as we progress into the new year.

Highlights of the fourth quarter of 2021 on a year-over-year basis include:

Net income increased 11% to $7.0 million.

Loans, net of allowance, increased 8% to $2 billion.

Total deposits increased 23% to $2.7 billion.

Net interest income increased 12% to $17.2 million.

Cost of funds decreased 15% to $3.3 million.

Trust fees increased 26% to $7.0 million.

Assets under management and administration increased 22% to $6.2 billion (including $181 million from new and expanded relationships, a 51% increase year-over-year).

Highlights for the entire year of 2021 include:

Net income increased 14% to a record $25.0 million.

Net interest income increased 11% to $64.7 million.

Diluted earnings per share was $2.39 versus $2.42 in 2020, a minimal decline given the greater number of shares outstanding

(11,603,781 as of 12-31-21 compared to 8,955,427 as of 12-31-20).

(11,603,781 as of 12-31-21 compared to 8,955,427 as of 12-31-20). Net interest margin was 2.24%, down from 2.45% as yields available on earning assets declined from 3.23% to 2.74%.

Cost of funds was 0.53% (down from 0.81% in 2020).

Trust fees increased by 28% to $26.6 million.

Net Interest Income and margin

For the fourth quarter of 2021, FineMark's net interest income totaled $17.2 million, up 12% from the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in interest income was largely attributable to the investment portfolio which increased by 50% year-over-year, and interest income generated from the 8% net growth in the loan portfolio. In addition, two interest rate swaps were terminated, reducing our interest expense by $45,000 per month. Also, in the fourth quarter, two Federal Home Loan Bank advances, totaling $20 million, were prepaid. Despite the upfront cost, interest expense was reduced by $27,000 per month. For the entire year, FineMark's net interest income totaled $64.7 million, up 11% from 2020.

With short-term rates near zero throughout 2021, the Bank achieved a net interest margin of 2.24% in the fourth quarter, compared to 2.36% in the fourth quarter of 2020. A decline in yield generated from earning assets was partly offset by a decrease in the cost of funds for the quarter from .62% to .46%, in 2021. For the year, net interest margin of 2.24% was down from 2.45% in 2020. Yields are expected to increase as the Federal Reserve has signaled it will likely raise short-term interest rates in 2022. We continue to seek ways to manage the impact that rising interest rates could place on net interest income. In addition, in the fourth quarter, we strategically invested over $91 million in securities to improve net interest income. This investment will generate more income than holding those funds in cash. Finally, we have engaged a third-party consultant to provide tactical and strategic initiatives with respect to our balance sheet structure and overall asset-liability management.

Non-interest Income

FineMark's trust and investment business continues to grow at significant rates, resulting in desired revenue diversification. As of December 31, 2021, assets under management and administration totaled $6.2 billion, an 8% increase from the previous quarter and a 22% increase from year-end 2020. Trust fees increased to $26.6 million for the year, a 28% increase over 2020.

More than 50% of this growth was the result of satisfied clients expanding their relationships with FineMark, as well as our associates developing new client relationships. In addition, growth was aided by strong equity market returns in 2021.

Net asset inflows in the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $181 million, a 48% increase versus the previous quarter. For the year, net asset inflows were $583 million, a 39% increase compared to 2020. This growth is a testament to the exceptional level of expertise, service and comprehensive advice provided by our team.

Non-interest Expense

As FineMark grows, additional expenses are incurred to maintain our high service levels. Non-interest expense increased 30% in the fourth quarter year-over-year, and 17% for the full year, to $62.2 million. The increases were primarily due to higher personnel costs. In 2021, we hired 29 associates (net), and several programs were initiated in a very tight labor market to proactively reward and help retain the associates who are crucial to our continued success. To offset these initiatives, we purchased an additional $15 million of bank-owned life insurance, which generates an attractive tax-free yield. FineMark's efficiency ratio, which measures non-interest expense as a percent of revenues, increased to 66.6% in 2021, compared to 61.27% in 2020; however, this level remains in line with our targets.

Credit Quality

FineMark's loan portfolio (net of allowances) grew by $146 million in 2021. This 8% net increase masks extremely strong gross-loan production of over $912 million as many clients took advantage of favorable conditions to reduce debt during the year, and $70 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans were repaid in 2021.

As always, the Bank remains committed to maintaining its high credit standards through our relationship-based approach to lending. Loan decisions are always based on an in-depth understanding of each borrower's needs, the relationship and financial situation. As a result, the Bank has experienced minimal defaults on loans through a variety of market cycles. At the end of 2021, nonperforming loans were just $729,000 or 0.04% of total loans, a decrease from the already low rate of 0.07% at year-end 2020. As of December 31, 2021, the bank's allowance for loan loss reserve was $20.2 million (1.01% of total loans outstanding) and includes $750 thousand held as a precaution due to the pandemic. Management believes this reserve is sufficient to support the Bank's loan portfolio risk.

FineMark's management team is pleased with the credit quality of the Bank's loan portfolio and will continue to closely monitor economic conditions to determine whether additional provisions should be made. We believe our commitment to maintaining strong relationships, understanding our clients' individual circumstances, and working proactively to deliver comprehensive solutions, continues to serve our shareholders well.

Capital

All capital ratios continue to exceed regulatory requirements for "well-capitalized" banks. As of December 31, 2021, FineMark's tier 1 leverage ratio on a consolidated basis was 9.73%, and the total risk-based capital ratio was 20.64%. ROAE declined relative to 2020 due to the issuance of 2.5 million shares in 2021: increasing shareholders' equity by $80 million or 37%.

FINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC. ON THE OTCQX EXCHANGE

Shares of FineMark Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: FNBT), the parent company of FineMark National Bank & Trust, are traded on the OTCQX exchange. Operated by the OTC Markets Group, the OTCQX allows investors to trade privately held stock through their preferred broker. During 2021, FineMark's shares traded in a range of $23.65 to $36.00 at an average volume of 1,759 shares per trading day. The shares closed the year trading at $33.60, a 44% increase compared to the end of 2020, for a price-to-tangible book value multiple of 1.28.

EXPANSION UPDATE

Our newest full-service location in Jupiter, Florida, is slated to open in March, followed shortly thereafter by our second Naples location in the heart of the historic downtown area. In addition, the buildout continues of our flagship location in Fort Myers, Florida. Tenants will occupy approximately half of the built-out second floor, generating rental income, and the Bank will use the remaining space to support our continued growth.

FineMark Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of FineMark National Bank & Trust. Founded in 2007, FineMark National Bank & Trust is a nationally chartered bank, headquartered in Florida. FineMark offers a full range of financial services, including personal and business banking, lending services, trust and investment services through its offices located in Florida, Arizona and South Carolina. The Corporation's common stock trades on the OTCQX under the symbol FNBT. Investor information is available on the Corporation's website at www.finemarkbank.com .

CONTACT:

Ryan Roberts, Investor Relations

12681 Creekside Lane

Fort Myers, FL 33919

239-461-3850

investorrelations@finemarkbank.com

FINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ in thousands, except share amounts)

December 31, December 31, Assets 2021 2020 (Unaudited) Cash and due from banks $ 261,751 227,921 Debt securities available for sale 898,711 589,233 Debt securities held to maturity 79,517 64,908 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $20,283 in 2021 and $20,782 in 2020 1,996,362 1,850,293 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 11,326 16,155 Federal Reserve Bank stock 5,481 4,397 Premises and equipment, net 42,287 41,303 Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,207 7,674 Accrued interest receivable 7,215 7,604 Deferred tax asset 4,916 - Bank-owned life insurance 50,862 34,963 Other assets 7,563 6,965 Total assets $ 3,377,198 2,851,416 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 521,459 352,281 Savings, NOW and money-market deposits 2,151,635 1,788,441 Time deposits 61,026 84,232 Total deposits 2,734,120 2,224,954 Official checks 9,420 5,883 Other borrowings 1,873 5,612 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 264,016 334,271 Operating lease liabilities 11,311 7,849 Subordinated debt 40,919 50,712 Deferred tax liability - 202 Other liabilities 10,477 10,876 Total liabilities 3,072,136 2,640,359 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, $.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 11,603,781 and 8,955,427 shares issued and outstanding in 2021 and 2020 116 90 Additional paid-in capital 205,907 122,629 Retained earnings 105,147 80,120 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (6,108 ) 8,218 Total shareholders' equity 305,062 211,057 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,377,198 2,851,416 Book Value per Share 26.29 23.57

FINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Earnings

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended



December 31, December 31,



2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest income:

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)

Loans $ 17,494 16,265 $ 68,073 63,678 Debt securities 2,777 2,664 10,181 11,377 Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock 124 138 484 670 Other 44 36 201 185 Total interest income 20,439 19,103 78,939 75,910 Interest expense: Deposits 976 1,142 4,317 7,867 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,767 2,095 7,427 7,957 Subordinated debt 541 554 2,506 1,912 Total interest expense 3,284 3,791 14,250 17,736 Net interest income 17,155 15,312 64,689 58,174 Provision for loan losses 18 610 31 4,986 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 17,137 14,702 64,658 53,188 Noninterest income: Trust fees 7,030 5,591 26,638 20,880 Income from bank-owned life insurance 281 210 899 845 Income from solar farms 68 71 318 312 Gain on sale of debt securities available for sale - 584 902 5,712 Loss on extinguishment of debt (244 ) (160 ) (1,199 ) (160 ) Gain on termination of swap agreement 1,212 - 1,212 - Other fees and service charges 333 241 1,169 865 Total noninterest income 8,680 6,537 29,939 28,454 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 11,190 8,098 38,894 31,835 Occupancy 1,833 1,310 6,535 5,825 Information systems 1,647 1,410 6,318 5,241 Professional fees 402 520 1,761 1,568 Marketing and business development 321 293 1,563 1,507 Regulatory assessments 428 391 1,599 1,393 Other 1,340 1,142 5,538 5,704 Total noninterest expense 17,161 13,164 62,208 53,073 Earnings before income taxes 8,656 8,075 32,389 28,569 Income taxes 1,653 1,789 7,362 6,613 Net earnings $ 7,003 6,286 $ 25,027 21,956

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 11,587 8,942 10,318 8,925 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 11,751 9,087 10,483 9,082 Per share information: Basic earnings per common share $ 0.60 0.70 $ 2.43 2.46 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.59 0.69 $ 2.39 2.42

FineMark Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

Fourth Quarter 2021

Unaudited

$ in thousands except for share data 4th Qtr 2021 3rd Qtr 2021 2nd Qtr 2021 1st Qtr 2021 4th Qtr 2020 2021 2020 $ Earnings Net Interest Income $ 17,155 16,496 15,640 15,398 15,312 64,689 58,174 Provision for loan loss $ 18 (834 ) 540 307 610 31 4,986 Non-interest Income $ 7,712 7,617 7,234 6,461 6,113 29,024 22,902 Gain on sale of securities available for sale $ - - 243 659 584 902 5,712 Loss on extinguishment of debt $ (244 ) - (400 ) (555 ) (160 ) (1,199 ) (160 ) Gain on termination of swap $ 1,212 - - - - 1,212 - Non-interest Expense $ 17,161 15,599 15,078 14,370 13,164 62,208 53,073 Earnings before income taxes $ 8,656 9,348 7,099 7,286 8,075 32,389 28,569 Taxes $ 1,653 2,292 1,703 1,714 1,789 7,362 6,613 Net Income $ 7,003 7,056 5,396 5,572 6,286 25,027 21,956 Basic earnings per share $ 0.60 0.62 0.59 0.62 0.70 2.43 2.46 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.59 0.61 0.58 0.61 0.69 2.39 2.42 Performance Ratios Return on average assets* 0.88 % 0.92 % 0.74 % 0.78 % 0.93 % 0.83 % 0.89 % Return on risk weighted assets* 1.55 % 1.56 % 1.28 % 1.37 % 1.60 % 1.39 % 1.49 % Return on average equity* 9.22 % 9.39 % 9.89 % 10.48 % 12.12 % 9.66 % 11.20 % Yield on earning assets* 2.67 % 2.71 % 2.79 % 2.81 % 2.95 % 2.74 % 3.23 % Cost of funds* 0.46 % 0.51 % 0.57 % 0.58 % 0.62 % 0.53 % 0.81 % Net Interest Margin* 2.24 % 2.24 % 2.24 % 2.25 % 2.36 % 2.24 % 2.45 % Efficiency ratio 69.70 % 64.69 % 66.37 % 65.43 % 60.24 % 66.59 % 61.27 % Capital Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 9.73 % 9.88 % 9.27 % 7.37 % 7.48 % 9.73 % 7.48 % Common equity risk-based capital ratio 17.24 % 16.80 % 15.96 % 12.91 % 12.94 % 17.24 % 12.94 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 17.24 % 16.80 % 15.96 % 12.91 % 12.94 % 17.24 % 12.94 % Total risk-based capital ratio 20.64 % 20.22 % 19.68 % 17.36 % 17.52 % 20.64 % 17.52 % Book value per share $ 26.29 $ 26.32 $ 25.20 $ 23.20 $ 23.57 $ 26.29 $ 23.57 Tangible book value per share $ 26.29 $ 26.32 $ 25.20 $ 23.20 $ 23.57 $ 26.29 $ 23.57 Asset Quality Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 541 (4 ) (1 ) (6 ) 37 530 42 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average total loans 0.03 % -0.00 % -0.00 % -0.00 % 0.00 % 0.03 % 0.00 % Allowance for loan losses $ 20,283 20,806 21,636 21,095 20,782 20,283 20,782 Allowance to total loans 1.01 % 1.03 % 1.10 % 1.10 % 1.11 % 1.01 % 1.11 % Nonperforming loans $ 729 928 2,001 1,599 1,279 729 1,279 Other real estate owned $ - - - - - - - Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.10 % 0.08 % 0.07 % 0.04 % 0.07 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.02 % 0.03 % 0.07 % 0.06 % 0.04 % 0.02 % 0.04 % Loan Composition (% of Total Gross Loans) 1-4 Family 51.8 % 52.0 % 53.6 % 52.4 % 53.1 % 51.7 % 53.1 % Commercial Loans 10.2 % 11.0 % 11.2 % 13.1 % 13.4 % 10.2 % 13.4 % Commercial Real Estate 21.7 % 21.0 % 21.1 % 19.5 % 18.9 % 21.7 % 18.9 % Construction Loans 8.3 % 8.2 % 6.7 % 7.7 % 7.6 % 8.3 % 7.6 % Other Loans 8.0 % 7.8 % 7.4 % 7.3 % 7.0 % 8.0 % 7.0 % End of Period Balances Total Assets $ 3,377,198 3,083,569 2,982,969 2,874,148 2,851,416 3,377,198 2,851,416 Investments $ 978,228 887,244 720,893 668,823 654,141 978,228 654,141 Loans, net of allowance $ 1,996,362 2,002,778 1,945,541 1,889,770 1,850,293 1,996,362 1,850,293 Total Deposits $ 2,734,120 2,429,920 2,358,263 2,297,031 2,224,954 2,734,120 2,224,954 Other borrowings $ 1,873 3,456 5,790 12,144 5,612 1,873 5,612 Subordinated Debt $ 40,919 40,898 40,876 50,737 50,712 40,919 50,712 FHLB Advances $ 264,016 284,080 284,144 284,207 334,271 264,016 334,271 Total Shareholders Equity $ 305,062 304,782 271,005 210,400 211,057 305,062 211,057 Wealth Management Trust fees $ 7,030 7,012 6,628 5,968 5,591 26,638 20,880 Assets Under Administration Balance at beginning of period $ 5,739,551 5,688,110 5,304,562 5,091,408 4,622,464 5,091,408 4,472,585 Net investment appreciation (depreciation) & income $ 279,391 (71,467 ) 242,924 75,199 349,016 526,048 198,346 Net client asset flows $ 181,465 122,908 140,623 137,955 119,928 582,951 420,477 Balance at end of period $ 6,200,406 5,739,551 5,688,110 5,304,562 5,091,408 6,200,406 5,091,408 Percentage of AUA that are managed 88 % 88 % 89 % 89 % 89 % 88 % 89 % Stock Valuation Closing Market Price (OTCQX) $ 33.60 34.00 33.00 30.00 23.41 $ 33.60 $ 23.41 Multiple of Tangible Book Value 1.28 1.29 1.31 1.29 0.99 $ 1.28 $ 0.99

*annualized

