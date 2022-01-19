

GENEVA (dpa-AFX) - Swiss luxury goods group Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (CFRUY.PK) reported Wednesday that its third-quarter sales climbed 35 percent to 5.66 billion euros from last year's 4.19 billion euros. Sales grew 32 percent at constant exchange rates.



The company recorded double-digit sales growth across all regions, channels and business areas. The strongest performances were recorded from the Americas and Europe.



On a two-year pre-pandemic basis, sales climbed 36 percent on a reported basis and 38 percent at constant exchange rates with sales up double digits across all regions and business areas, as well as online and offline retail channels.



Compared to last year, the Americas sales went up 59 percent to 1.33 billion euros, Europe sales grew 44 percent to 1.41 billion euros, and Middle East and Africa sales grew 33 percent.



Retail generated the strongest channel performance, with sales up by 49 percent to 3.40 billion euros. Online retail sales went up 22 percent and wholesale sales went up 17 percent.



Among the business areas, the Jewellery Maisons were the strongest performing business area, with sales increasing by 41 percent to 3.34 billion euros. The Specialist Watchmakers sales increased 29 percent while the Online Distributors posted 18 percent sales growth.



The company's results for the financial year ending March 31, 2022 will be announced on May 20.







