Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Wissenschaftliche Publikation unterstreicht die Wichtigkeit der letzten Studienergebnisse!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.01.2022 | 08:04
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Yorkshire Water Services Ltd - Directorate Change

Yorkshire Water Services Ltd - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, January 18

LEI 2138006E2VG89XLORJ06

Yorkshire Water Appoints Non-Executive Director

19 January 2022

Yorkshire Water, and its ultimate parent company Kelda Holdings Limited, today announces that Russ Houlden will join the company as a Non-Executive Director with immediate effect.

Russ is an Operating Partner of Corsair Infrastructure in addition to being an Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee at both Orange Polska SA and Babcock International Group PLC. Corsair Infrastructure is the investment advisor to funds that are shareholders of Kelda Holdings Limited.

Russ was previously Chief Financial Officer of United Utilities Group PLC between 2010 and 2020 and before that worked in various senior finance roles in the telecoms, legal and chemicals sectors across the world.

Commenting on his appointment, Yorkshire Water Chair Vanda Murray said "Russ brings extensive financial expertise, as well as significant experience of the water sector, and will be a great asset to the company. We are delighted to welcome him to the Board."

There are no further details or disclosures required under Listing Rule 9.6.13R.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary
Yorkshire Water Services Limited
Western House
Halifax Road
Bradford, BD6 2SZ

Email: compsec@yorkshirewater.co.uk

For media enquiries, please contact:

Richard Emmott, Director of Corporate Affairs

Email: richard.emmott@yorkshirewater.co.uk

Tel: 07790 616888

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.