Yorkshire Water Services Ltd - Directorate Change

LEI 2138006E2VG89XLORJ06

Yorkshire Water Appoints Non-Executive Director

19 January 2022

Yorkshire Water, and its ultimate parent company Kelda Holdings Limited, today announces that Russ Houlden will join the company as a Non-Executive Director with immediate effect.

Russ is an Operating Partner of Corsair Infrastructure in addition to being an Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee at both Orange Polska SA and Babcock International Group PLC. Corsair Infrastructure is the investment advisor to funds that are shareholders of Kelda Holdings Limited.

Russ was previously Chief Financial Officer of United Utilities Group PLC between 2010 and 2020 and before that worked in various senior finance roles in the telecoms, legal and chemicals sectors across the world.

Commenting on his appointment, Yorkshire Water Chair Vanda Murray said "Russ brings extensive financial expertise, as well as significant experience of the water sector, and will be a great asset to the company. We are delighted to welcome him to the Board."

There are no further details or disclosures required under Listing Rule 9.6.13R.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary

Yorkshire Water Services Limited

Western House

Halifax Road

Bradford, BD6 2SZ

Email: compsec@yorkshirewater.co.uk

For media enquiries, please contact:

Richard Emmott, Director of Corporate Affairs

Email: richard.emmott@yorkshirewater.co.uk

Tel: 07790 616888