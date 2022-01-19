EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 December 2021
London, January 18
EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2021
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country
| % of
Net Assets
|Equity investments
|1
|Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIF*
|Financials
|Other - Europe
|7.6
|2
|Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp**
|Financials
|Luxembourg
|4.7
|3
|Unilever
|Consumer Staples
|United Kingdom
|3.1
|4
|Tesco
|Consumer Staples
|United Kingdom
|3.1
|5
|ING
|Financials
|Netherlands
|2.7
|6
|Orange
|Communication Services
|France
|2.6
|7
|TotalEnergies
|Energy
|France
|2.6
|8
|ENI
|Energy
|Italy
|2.5
|9
|Vodafone
|Communication Services
|United Kingdom
|2.5
|10
|AstraZeneca
|Health Care
|United Kingdom
|2.5
|11
|Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
|Financials
|Japan
|2.5
|12
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|2.3
|13
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|2.3
|14
|Samsung Electronics
|Information Technology
|South Korea
|2.2
|15
|Singapore Telecommunications
|Communication Services
|Singapore
|2.1
|16
|Verizon Communications
|Communication Services
|United States
|2.0
|17
|BMW
|Consumer Discretionary
|Germany
|2.0
|18
|Lloyds Banking
|Financials
|United Kingdom
|2.0
|19
|Roche***
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|2.0
|20
|Daiwa House Industry
|Real Estate
|Japan
|1.9
|21
|Astellas Pharma
|Health Care
|Japan
|1.9
|22
|Fresenius Medical Care
|Health Care
|Germany
|1.9
|23
|Ubisoft Entertainment
|Communication Services
|France
|1.8
|24
|Panasonic
|Consumer Discretionary
|Japan
|1.7
|25
|Raito Kogyo
|Industrials
|Japan
|0.8
|26
|Meitec
|Industrials
|Japan
|0.8
|27
|Mirait
|Industrials
|Japan
|0.7
|28
|Ship Healthcare
|Health Care
|Japan
|0.7
|29
|TBS
|Communication Services
|Japan
|0.6
|30
|Totetsu Kogyo
|Industrials
|Japan
|0.6
|31
|Exeo
|Industrials
|Japan
|0.6
|Total equity investments
|67.3
|Fixed income investments
|1
|US Treasury Inflation Protected Security 0.125% 15 July 2030
|5.0
|Total fixed income investments
|5.0
|Cash and other net assets
|27.7
|Net assets
|100.0
* Luxembourg Specialised Investment Fund
** Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership
*** The investment is in non-voting shares
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|31 December 2021
|% of Net Assets
|Europe ex UK
|35.1
|United Kingdom
|13.2
|Japan
|12.6
|Asia Pacific ex Japan
|4.3
|Americas
|2.0
|Fixed Income
|5.0
|Cash and other net assets
|27.7
|100.0
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|31 December 2021
|% of Net Assets
|Financials
|19.6
|Health Care
|13.6
|Communication Services
|11.6
|Consumer Staples
|6.2
|Energy
|5.1
|Consumer Discretionary
|3.7
|Industrials
|3.4
|Information Technology
|2.2
|Real Estate
|1.9
|Fixed Income
|5.0
|Cash and other net assets
|27.7
|100.0
Totals may not add due to rounding
As at 31 December 2021, the net assets of the Company were £116,141,000.
19 January 2022
The holdings report can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
