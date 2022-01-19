EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 December 2021

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2021

Rank Company Sector Country % of

Net Assets Equity investments 1 Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIF* Financials Other - Europe 7.6 2 Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp** Financials Luxembourg 4.7 3 Unilever Consumer Staples United Kingdom 3.1 4 Tesco Consumer Staples United Kingdom 3.1 5 ING Financials Netherlands 2.7 6 Orange Communication Services France 2.6 7 TotalEnergies Energy France 2.6 8 ENI Energy Italy 2.5 9 Vodafone Communication Services United Kingdom 2.5 10 AstraZeneca Health Care United Kingdom 2.5 11 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financials Japan 2.5 12 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 2.3 13 Sanofi Health Care France 2.3 14 Samsung Electronics Information Technology South Korea 2.2 15 Singapore Telecommunications Communication Services Singapore 2.1 16 Verizon Communications Communication Services United States 2.0 17 BMW Consumer Discretionary Germany 2.0 18 Lloyds Banking Financials United Kingdom 2.0 19 Roche*** Health Care Switzerland 2.0 20 Daiwa House Industry Real Estate Japan 1.9 21 Astellas Pharma Health Care Japan 1.9 22 Fresenius Medical Care Health Care Germany 1.9 23 Ubisoft Entertainment Communication Services France 1.8 24 Panasonic Consumer Discretionary Japan 1.7 25 Raito Kogyo Industrials Japan 0.8 26 Meitec Industrials Japan 0.8 27 Mirait Industrials Japan 0.7 28 Ship Healthcare Health Care Japan 0.7 29 TBS Communication Services Japan 0.6 30 Totetsu Kogyo Industrials Japan 0.6 31 Exeo Industrials Japan 0.6 Total equity investments 67.3 Fixed income investments 1 US Treasury Inflation Protected Security 0.125% 15 July 2030 5.0 Total fixed income investments 5.0 Cash and other net assets 27.7 Net assets 100.0

* Luxembourg Specialised Investment Fund

** Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

*** The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 December 2021 % of Net Assets Europe ex UK 35.1 United Kingdom 13.2 Japan 12.6 Asia Pacific ex Japan 4.3 Americas 2.0 Fixed Income 5.0 Cash and other net assets 27.7 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 December 2021 % of Net Assets Financials 19.6 Health Care 13.6 Communication Services 11.6 Consumer Staples 6.2 Energy 5.1 Consumer Discretionary 3.7 Industrials 3.4 Information Technology 2.2 Real Estate 1.9 Fixed Income 5.0 Cash and other net assets 27.7 100.0

Totals may not add due to rounding

As at 31 December 2021, the net assets of the Company were £116,141,000.

19 January 2022

