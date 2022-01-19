Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Wissenschaftliche Publikation unterstreicht die Wichtigkeit der letzten Studienergebnisse!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.01.2022 | 08:04
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 December 2021

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 December 2021

PR Newswire

London, January 18

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2021

RankCompanySectorCountry % of
Net Assets
Equity investments
1Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIF*FinancialsOther - Europe 7.6
2Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp**FinancialsLuxembourg 4.7
3UnileverConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom 3.1
4TescoConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom 3.1
5INGFinancialsNetherlands 2.7
6OrangeCommunication ServicesFrance 2.6
7TotalEnergiesEnergyFrance 2.6
8ENIEnergyItaly 2.5
9VodafoneCommunication ServicesUnited Kingdom 2.5
10AstraZenecaHealth CareUnited Kingdom 2.5
11Sumitomo Mitsui TrustFinancialsJapan 2.5
12NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland 2.3
13SanofiHealth CareFrance 2.3
14Samsung ElectronicsInformation TechnologySouth Korea 2.2
15Singapore TelecommunicationsCommunication ServicesSingapore 2.1
16Verizon CommunicationsCommunication ServicesUnited States 2.0
17BMWConsumer DiscretionaryGermany 2.0
18Lloyds BankingFinancialsUnited Kingdom 2.0
19Roche***Health CareSwitzerland 2.0
20Daiwa House IndustryReal EstateJapan 1.9
21Astellas PharmaHealth CareJapan 1.9
22Fresenius Medical CareHealth CareGermany 1.9
23Ubisoft EntertainmentCommunication ServicesFrance 1.8
24PanasonicConsumer DiscretionaryJapan 1.7
25Raito KogyoIndustrialsJapan 0.8
26MeitecIndustrialsJapan 0.8
27MiraitIndustrialsJapan 0.7
28Ship HealthcareHealth CareJapan 0.7
29TBSCommunication ServicesJapan 0.6
30Totetsu KogyoIndustrialsJapan 0.6
31ExeoIndustrialsJapan 0.6
Total equity investments67.3
Fixed income investments
1US Treasury Inflation Protected Security 0.125% 15 July 20305.0
Total fixed income investments5.0
Cash and other net assets27.7
Net assets100.0

* Luxembourg Specialised Investment Fund

** Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

*** The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 December 2021% of Net Assets
Europe ex UK35.1
United Kingdom13.2
Japan12.6
Asia Pacific ex Japan4.3
Americas2.0
Fixed Income5.0
Cash and other net assets27.7
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 December 2021 % of Net Assets
Financials19.6
Health Care13.6
Communication Services11.6
Consumer Staples6.2
Energy5.1
Consumer Discretionary3.7
Industrials3.4
Information Technology2.2
Real Estate1.9
Fixed Income5.0
Cash and other net assets27.7
100.0

Totals may not add due to rounding

As at 31 December 2021, the net assets of the Company were £116,141,000.

19 January 2022

The holdings report can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Franklin Templeton Investment Trust Management Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.