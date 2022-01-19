Sydney-based 5B has launched a AUD 33.4 million ($24 million) tech innovation program, including a AUD 14 million grant from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency, to accelerate the delivery of low-cost solar. Most of the investment is portioned off for an advanced manufacturing pilot line, but about one-third of the available funds will be used to deliver GPS-guided solar deployment robots.From pv magazine Australia Sydney-based modular solar pioneer 5B has announced a AUD 33.4 million ($24 million) tech innovation program to accelerate the delivery of "ultra low-cost solar." The program is ...

