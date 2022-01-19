Invitation to Physitrack PLC Q4 interim report 2020/2021 webcast conference

LONDON, GB / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2022 / Physitrack (STO:PTRK)

The B2B SaaS and Virtual Care provider Physitrack PLC (PTRK) plans to publish its Q4 interim report 2020/2021 on Wednesday January 26, at 08.00 CET. A webcast conference will take place at 10.00 CET.

Physitrack PLC's Q4 interim report 2020/2021 will be published in English and available on https://www.physitrackgroup.com/investors/reports-presentations .

Webcast conference:

January 26, 2022 at 10.00 CET. The presentation will be held in English and will be available on https://www.physitrackgroup.com/investors/reports-presentations after the webcast conference.

Speakers:

Henrik Molin, CEO

Charlotte Goodwin, CFO

Link to webcast:

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/physitrack-group-q4-2020-2021

Dial-in number for teleconference:

SE: +46856642693

UK: +443333009266

US: +16467224903

For further information, please contact:

Investor contact: Adam Nilsson, +46 (0) 707 46 44 21, ir@physitrack.com

Media contact: Adam Nilsson, +46 (0) 707 46 44 21, media@physitrack.com

About Physitrack PLC

Physitrack PLC, founded in 2012, is a global digital healthcare provider, mainly focused on the B2B physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care market. With staff on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and patients in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company.

The company has two business lines:

1. Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based software platform tailored to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care, encompassing clinical home exercises, education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth.

2. Virtual-first wellness and care provision powered by the Physitrack technology platform and care professionals based in the United Kingdom.

Physitrack PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK).

FNCA Sweden AB is appointed Certified Adviser, info@fnca.se, +46 (0) 8 528 00399

For further information, please visit https://www.physitrackgroup.com/

Attachments

Invitation to Physitrack PLC Q4 interim report 2020/2021 webcast conference

SOURCE: Physitrack

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/684545/Invitation-to-Physitrack-PLC-Q4-Interim-Report-20202021-Webcast-Conference