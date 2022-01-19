MAG Interactive AB (publ) publishes Interim Report September - November 2021/2022

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MAG shows double digit growth for the ninth consecutive quarter thanks to continued improvements of the evergreen games in its portfolio. Net sales grew by 11%, and ARPDAU increased by 38% compared to Q1 the previous year.

Summary of the period September 2021 - November 2021:

The Group's net sales for the period were 69,838 KSEK (62,950 KSEK), an increase of 11% compared to the same period the previous year

EBITDA for the period was 17,133 KSEK (9,290 KSEK)

Adjusted EBITDA for the period was 16,343 KSEK (9,349 KSEK) (adjustments for EBITDA relate to effects from acquisition costs and social contribution costs from revaluation of option programs)

The Group's game contribution for the period was 47,819 KSEK (38,466 KSEK), an increase of 24% compared to the same period the previous year

Average revenue per daily active user (ARPDAU) for the period was 5.67 US cents (4.11 US cents), an increase of 38% compared to the same period the previous year

The result per share during the quarter was 0.14 SEK /share ( -0.01 SEK /share)

/share ( /share) The cost of user acquisition for the period was 14,541 KSEK (16,419 KSEK)

Daily and monthly active users (DAU and MAU) were 1.53 million and 5.05 million respectively during the quarter, a decrease of 20% and 18% compared to the same period the previous year

Comment from the CEO in summary

"We conclude the first quarter of the financial year with a revenue growth of 11% compared to the same period last year and operate at an EBITDA margin of 25%. This is our ninth consecutive quarter with double digit growth. We continue to show profitability and generate a positive cash flow. Our average revenue per daily active user (ARPDAU) improved by 38% compared to Q1 last year.

One game that really stands out this quarter is New QuizDuel which got a significant boost in ARPDAU with the introduction of the second Solo event in Germany, as well as an improved in-game economy for the Arena mode.

The foundation of our consistent growth is a portfolio of evergreen games with a loyal player base, a group we continue to engage with new events that keep improving in monetization performance.

Some of our biggest revenue drivers are run by our Live Operations (Live Ops) team. Their focus on optimizing in-game content, events and overall performance is what keeps our evergreen games performing so well year after year. WordBrain had its best Q1 in several years in terms of revenues - a game that was launched almost ten years ago. Our strategy for the future relies heavily on creating more of these evergreen titles that guarantee business stability and enable new games to add to the overall growth of the company.

Our ambition for this financial year is to launch at least one new game that can have a significant impact on our business. While developing games is a creative process, this will always be done with a laser focus on making sure the products we continue to develop deserve our time and focus and have the potential to become evergreen games for MAG over time," says Daniel Hasselberg, CEO at MAG Interactive.

