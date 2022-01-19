

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Burberry Group (BRBY.L) reported retail revenue of 723 million pounds for the 13 weeks ended 25 December 2021 compared to 688 million pounds, last year. Total comparable store sales fell 3% impacted by planned exit of markdown across mainline and digital.



The Group expects current year adjusted operating profit to grow in the region of 35% at CER. The Group maintained its medium-term guidance for high single-digit top line growth and meaningful margin accretion at CER.



'Full-price sales continued to grow at a double-digit percentage compared with two years ago, accelerating from the previous quarter and reflecting a higher quality business,' said Gerry Murphy, Chair.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BURBERRY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de