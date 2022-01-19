DJ CG24 Group führt innovative Arbeitskultur mit komplett flexiblen Arbeitszeiten für ihr Büro in Zürich ein

Zürich (pts006/19.01.2022/08:30) - Die CG24 Group führt das neue Arbeitsmodell "Be yourself" ein und startet damit eine neue Personalpolitik für ihre Mitarbeiter in Zürich. Diese beinhaltet, neben anderen Vorteilen, eine maximale Arbeitszeit von 40 Stunden pro Woche und 30 Tage Urlaub pro Jahr.

Die CG24 Gruppe, die grösste Marketplace-Lending-Plattform in der Schweiz, will der attraktivste und beste Arbeitgeber in der Schweiz werden. Mit dem neuen "Be yourself"-Programm setzt die CG24 Group neue Standards in der Fintech-Branche, sowie auch in der Personalpolitik: * Komplett flexible Arbeitszeiten * 30 Tage Urlaub * Freie Wahl des Arbeitsortes * 100% Gehalt während des Mutterschaftsurlaubs * 20 Tage Vaterschaftsurlaub

Das Programm beinhaltet Kernwerte der Vision der Gruppe, der größte Marktplatz für Private Debt in Europa zu werden. "Be yourself" unterstreicht die Bedeutung, die unser Unternehmen dem Human Capital zuschreibt, sowie die Wichtigkeit des Vertrauens zwischen Arbeitgeber und Arbeitnehmer, so Christoph M. Mueller, CEO der CG24 Group. Nach Angaben der CG24 Group geht es darum, den Mitarbeitern mehr Eigenverantwortung und mehr Flexibilität zu ermöglichen. Hiermit können alle mitarbeitenden Personen ihre individuelle Work-Life-Balance wahrnehmen.

"Be yourself" verkörpert den Grundgedanken der Gruppe, ihren mitarbeitenden Personen ein hohes Mass an Verantwortung zu übertragen. Diese neue Personalpolitik bricht alte Strukturen auf und setzt neue Standards in der aktuellen Arbeitswelt. "Dies ist der erste Schritt zur Gestaltung der neuen Arbeitsplatzkultur von morgen", schliesst Christoph M. Mueller ab.

Über CG24 Group Die CG24 Group AG ist ein unabhängiges Schweizer Fintech-Unternehmen, das Kreditnehmer und Investoren mit dem Ziel zusammenbringt, eine profitable Synergie für alle Kunden zu schaffen. CG24 Group AG ist ein bewilligter Finanzintermediär im Sinne von Art. 2 III des schweizerischen Geldwäschereigesetzes (GwG). CG24 Group Baslerstrasse 60 8048 Zürich

Für detaillierte Informationen über das "Be yourself"-Programm der CG24 Gruppe kontaktieren Sie bitte: presse@cg24.com

English version:

CG24 Group introduces an innovative working culture including fully flexible hours for their office in Zurich

CG24 Group introduces the scheme "Be yourself" and announces new Human Resources policy for their personnel in Zurich, including a maximum of 40 working hours per week and 30 days of holiday per year.

CG24 Group, the largest marketplace lending platform in Switzerland, anticipates becoming the most attractive and best workplace in the country. The new "Be yourself" scheme, sets new standards in the fintech sector as CG24 Group introduces: * Full flexible working hours * 30 days of holidays * Free choice of place of work * 100% salary during maternity leave * 20 days paternity leave

The scheme incorporates core values of the Group's vision to become the largest marketplace in Europe. "Be yourself" emphasizes the significance our company gives to human capital as well as the importance of trust between employer and employee, quotes Christoph M. Mueller, CEO of CG24 Group.

According to CG24 Group, the main scope is to provide the flexibility to the employees to meet their own work-life balance standards.

"Be yourself" embodies the Group's fundamental concept of providing their employees with a high degree of responsibility. Thereby, the Group underlines the importance of breaking up old patterns and sets new standards in the modern working environment. This is the first step towards shaping the new workplace culture of tomorrow, concludes Christoph M. Mueller.

About CG24 Group CG24 Group AG is an independent Swiss fintech company that brings together borrowers and investors with the aim of creating a profitable synergy for all customers. CG24 Group AG is a licensed financial intermediary within the meaning of Art. 2 III of the Swiss Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA). CG24 Group Baslerstrasse 60 8048 Zürich

For more detailed information about the "Be yourself" scheme of CG24 Group, please contact: enelaos.petrovas@cg24.com

Aussender: CG24 Group Ansprechpartner: Menelaos Petrovas Tel.: 044 244 30 36 E-Mail: menelaos.petrovas@cg24.com Website: www.creditgate24.ch

