

SWINDON (dpa-AFX) - British retailer WH Smith (SMWH.L) said in a trading update on Wednesday that it recorded strong performance in sales for the 20-week period ended on January 15, thanks to recovery in its key markets.



For the five-month period to 15 January, total Group revenue was 85 percent of 2019 revenue for the period.



The company said its High Street business performed well, in line with its previous expectations, with the retailer's online businesses delivering strong performances.



In High Street, total revenue was at 87 percent of 2019 revenue for the 20 week period. WH Smith's online businesses, funkypigeon.com, cultpens.com, and whsmith.co.uk performed strongly over the 20 week period.



In Travel UK, total revenue was 70 percent of 2019 revenue, for the 20 week period.



Carl Cowling, Group Chief Executive commented: '.Looking ahead, although we are seeing a small impact from the Omicron variant, we anticipate a resumption in the recovery of our Travel markets over the coming months. We are well placed for the key trading period in Travel this summer and the ongoing recovery in our markets.'







