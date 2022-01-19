DJ Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 18-Jan-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 104.6645
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 888618
CODE: USIX LN
ISIN: LU1285959703
