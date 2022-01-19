DJ Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc (SEMG LN) Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Jan-2022 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 18-Jan-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 26.3956

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2595462

CODE: SEMG LN

ISIN: LU1900066033

