Lyxor Green Bond ESG Screened (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (XCO2 LN) Lyxor Green Bond ESG Screened (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Jan-2022 / 09:17 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Green Bond ESG Screened (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 18-Jan-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 19.8055

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1659400

CODE: XCO2 LN

ISIN: LU1981859819

