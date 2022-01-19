- (PLX AI) - Hexagon shares are at an attractive entry point after recent weakness, analysts at DNB said, upgrading the stock to buy from hold.
- • Price target cut to SEK 145 from SEK 150
- • Hexagon could underperform Nordic Capital Goods peers short-term due to a sector rotation out of high-multiple stocks, but the company offers strong execution, structural growth and resilient double-digit EPS CAGR prospects with expanding margins medium-term, DNB said
- • Hexagon shares are down 0.5% at SEK 126 in early trading
