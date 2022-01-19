NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New single stock derivatives (04/22)

As of Tuesday, January 25, 2022, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will introduce: -- 24-month contracts on Evolution AB (EVO), Hexpol AB, B Class share (HPOL) and Swedish Match AB (SWMA) shares; -- 12-month contracts on Embracer AB, B Class (EMBRAC B) shares. From that date, the new contract terms will be available for trading and clearing in the exchange and clearing system. The series will be included in the Market Notice "New Strikes Stock Products" that will be sent out after business on Monday, January 24, 2022. For more information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1037750