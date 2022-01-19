

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee erased its early losses against the U.S. dollar in the evening session on Wednesday.



The Indian rupee initially fell to a 3-week low of 74.72 against the greenback as regional shares dropped on Fed rate hike worries. The currency edged up in subsequent deals and was trading at 74.43. At yesterday's trading close, the pair was quoted at 74.56. The rupee is likely to challenge resistance around the 72.00 level, if it rises again.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de