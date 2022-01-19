

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices rose for a fourth day to a seven-year high on Wednesday, thanks to a pipeline outage and geopolitical troubles in Russia as well as the United Arab Emirates.



Benchmark Brent crude futures rose about 1 percent to $88.38 a barrel, adding to a 1.2 percent jump in the previous session. The benchmark contract climbed to as much as $89.05, its highest since Oct. 13, 2014.



U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 1.2 percent at $85.83, after having climbed 1.9 percent on Tuesday. WTI hit as high as $87.08, its highest since Oct. 9, 2014 earlier in the day.



Turkey reopened a key crude pipeline running from Iraq after it was knocked out by an explosion on Tuesday, raising concerns about an already tight supply outlook.



Turkey is investigating whether the blast in the south of the country, near the Syrian border, was caused by sabotage, according to a senior Turkish official.



Worrisome geopolitical troubles in Russia, the world's second-largest oil producer, and the United Arab Emirates, OPEC's third-largest producer, also added to the supply concerns.



Russia is almost done gathering troops along Ukraine's border for an invasion, Ukraine warned. The White House has called the crisis extremely dangerous and warned that Russia appeared poised to attack Ukraine 'at any point.'



The UAE late on Tuesday called for a meeting of the United Nations Security Council to condemn an attack on Abu Dhabi on Monday by Yemen's Houthi movement, which has threatened further attacks.







