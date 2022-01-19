

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Coffee giant Starbucks has expanded its delivery and online services in China through a partnership with e-commerce platform for services, Meituan.



The three new and expanded services in offer would allow customers to connect with their local stores as well as curate an individual Starbucks Experience both online and offline.



Under the partnership with Meituan, customers can book private experiences with '1971 Salon', available exclusively on Meituan platforms, offering private bookings for coffee experiences at Starbucks stores.



The 1971 Salon service offers customers the option to reserve areas in select stores for private events, or register for uniquely-curated experiences organized by their local store. More than 60 stores in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Chengdu now offer this service, and the company plans to expand across the market.



Customers can book coffee workshop with friends and family, where they will learn about their coffee's bean-to-cup journey and practice the art of coffee craft with Starbucks regional coffee masters.



Private spaces can also be reserved for business meetings or social gatherings, with options to order an array of food and beverages, and hosted coffee tasting sessions.



Further, the customers can order through an expanded Starbucks Delivers, its mobile order and delivery service program, with more order customization features. Starbucks Delivers can be accessed on Meituan platforms market-wide, where Starbucks Rewards members will get same benefits as using the Starbucks China app.



Expanded features include added beverage customizations that more closely replicate in-store ordering. It also offers all-new 'smart' technology that automatically reallocates orders to another store if a product is sold out at one store but available at a nearby store, and the delivery debut of Starbucks Reserve in China.



The company has also established new 'Super Store' virtual pages powered by Meituan, where customers can explore local community events and order directly from Starbucks stores across the Chinese mainland.



By the end of 2022, each of Starbucks 5,000+ company-operated stores in China will have a unique page on Meituan platforms. In those pages, customers can access Starbucks Delivers and Starbucks Now services to order food and beverages online, use the 1971 Salon booking service, and check local events on a digital community board.



Store partners can customize each page with exclusive store tags, photos, video clips and other content to showcase each store and its baristas.



Starbucks, which opened its first store in Beijing in January 1999, now has more than 5,000 stores in China, employing more than 66,000 partners in 208 cities. China is Starbucks single largest market outside of the United States.



The company plans to expand store count to 6,000 stores across 230 cities in the Chinese mainland by the end of fiscal 2022.







