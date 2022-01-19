Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.01.2022 | 11:41
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sveriges Riksbank: RESULT RIKSBANK PURCHASES OF CORPORATE BONDS

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2022-01-19
NameELLEVIO AB
IsinXS1562583341
Coupon, spread1.341
Maturity2024-02-28
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2022-01-19
NameELLEVIO AB
IsinXS1526292815
Coupon, spread1.391
Maturity2023-12-09
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2022-01-19
NameFASTIGHETS AB BALDER
IsinSE0011869825
Coupon, spread1.477
Maturity2024-06-05
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2022-01-19
NameFASTIGHETS AB BALDER
IsinSE0012676591
Coupon, spread0.642
Maturity2023-02-06
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2022-01-19
NameHEMSO FASTIGHETS AB
IsinXS2269194572
Coupon, spread0.35
Maturity2023-12-07
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2022-01-19
NameHEMSO FASTIGHETS AB
IsinXS1951432779
Coupon, spread0.774
Maturity2024-02-14
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2022-01-19
NameVOLVO TREASURY AB
IsinXS2075216395
Coupon, spread0.421
Maturity2022-11-04
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2022-01-19
NameVOLVO TREASURY AB
IsinXS2345824614
Coupon, spread0.387
Maturity2024-02-26
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2022-01-19
NameLUNDBERGFORETAGEN AB
IsinSE0013359650
Coupon, spread0.849
Maturity2025-05-20
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-


