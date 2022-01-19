Petra Diamonds Ltd - Publication of Circular & Notice of SGM

19 January 2021 LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

("Petra" or the "Company")

Publication of Circular and Notice of Special General Meeting

Petra Diamonds Limited today announces that a shareholder circular relating to the Framework Agreement entered into between Williamson Diamonds Limited (WDL) and the Government of Tanzania (the Circular) has been published, following approval by the Financial Conduct Authority.

As announced on 13 December 2021, the Framework Agreement constitutes a related party transaction for purposes of the UK Listing Rules and in order for it to become unconditionally effective and legally binding on Petra (the Transaction), Petra is required, amongst other things, to obtain the approval of its shareholders. As such, the Circular contains a notice convening a special general meeting of Petra to be held at 1 Heddon Street, London, W1B 4DB at 9.00am GMT on 9 February 2022 (the Special General Meeting) to consider and, if thought fit, approve the Transaction.

As described in the Circular, the Directors consider the Framework Agreement to be of material importance to the strength and success of WDL and its business operations and to be in the best interests of shareholders as a whole. Petra's Directors unanimously recommend that all shareholders vote or procure votes in favour of the resolution proposed at the Special General Meeting.

In addition to shareholder approval, the Framework Agreement becoming effective remains subject to a number of other conditions, including government approvals and the approval of the Petra South African lender group. Subject to the satisfaction of these conditions, the Framework Agreement is expected to become effective in the second half of FY 2022.

Copies of the Circular, the Form of Proxy in relation to the Special General Meeting and certain other documents in relation to the Transaction are available for inspection on Petra's website (https://www.petradiamonds.com/investors/shareholders/meetings/).

Copies of the Circular and the Form of Proxy in relation to the Special General Meeting have also been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for viewing shortly at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

~ Ends ~

For further information, please contact:

Petra Diamonds, London Telephone: +44 20 7494 8203

Cathy Malins investorrelations@petradiamonds.com

Jill Sherratt

Julia Stone

About Petra Diamonds Limited

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company's portfolio incorporates interests in three underground producing mines in South Africa (Finsch, Cullinan and Koffiefontein) and one open pit mine in Tanzania (Williamson).

Petra's strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability. The Group has a significant resource base of ca. 230 million carats, which supports the potential for long-life operations.

Petra strives to conduct all operations according to the highest ethical standards and only operates in countries which are members of the Kimberley Process. The Company aims to generate tangible value for each of its stakeholders, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of its host countries and supporting long-term sustainable operations to the benefit of its employees, partners and communities.

Petra is quoted with a premium listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker 'PDL'. The Company's US$336.7 million notes due in 2026 are listed on the Irish Stock Exchange and admitted to trading on the Global Exchange Market. For more information, visit www.petradiamonds.com.