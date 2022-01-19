Bitcoin Association appoints Marcin Rzetecki as Technical Outreach Specialist for Central Europe

ZUG, Switzerland, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin Association, the Switzerland-based global industry organisation that works to advance business with the Bitcoin SV (BSV) blockchain, today announces that it has appointed Marcin Rzetecki as a Technical Outreach Specialist for Central Europe. Rzetecki will be based out of Poland, where he will work to further improve understanding and uptake of BSV across Central Europe.

In this role, Rzetecki will work to build connections with enterprises and software developers across Poland and Central Europe, as well as to foster the BSV developer community and blockchain development knowledge in this region. Business outreach is a key pillar of Bitcoin Association's work, as it works to foster the development of a vibrant, regulation-friendly ecosystem for blockchain technologies and digital assets.

The move comes as interest and uptake of Bitcoin SV continues to grow globally. As the only blockchain protocol which adheres to creator Satoshi Nakamoto's original design and vision for Bitcoin - both as a peer-to-peer electronic cash system and global data ledger for enterprise - Bitcoin SV is fast becoming the distributed data network of choice for businesses and developers alike. With the ability to scale unbounded and support huge volumes of transactions, in addition to its micropayment, smart contract, tokenization and data functionalities, Bitcoin SV is the only blockchain capable of serving as the world's public data ledger for payments and enterprise data applications.

Europe is one of the many regions where the BSV blockchain is gaining significant traction as an enterprise transaction and data management infrastructure, with leading cloud accounting software solutions provider VISMA | yuki recently announcing a partnership with mintBlue to integrate their BSV-based software development kit (SDK) into their platform.

Rzetecki brings a wealth of blockchain experience to his new role with Bitcoin Association. He is a computer scientist and experienced full stack developer. He has also served as Vice President of the Polish Blockchain Association since 2018, where he works to improve the advancement of blockchain technologies in the country. He is a veteran speaker at blockchain conferences across Europe and has extensive experience as a blockchain consultant and lecturer.

Speaking on today's announcement, Bitcoin Association Managing Director Patrick Prinz commented:

'Bitcoin Association is committed to growing adoption and improving understanding of the transformational potential that the BSV blockchain represents. Central and Eastern Europe are key markets for enterprise software development houses and companies which build efficient and scalable blockchain solutions, making Marcin [Rzetecki]'s hire a timely one. His extensive blockchain-related experience will be invaluable as he connects with software developers, enterprises and decision-makers across the region and demonstrates the capabilities of BSV as the only public blockchain that can scale unbounded and meet the demands of both enterprise and government.'

Commenting on his hire, Marcin Rzetecki said:

'I am excited to join Bitcoin Association, as I see tremendous potential for blockchain technology and for BSV. I have been working as a Technical Blockchain Consultant since 2018 and I have had a huge problem finding a blockchain that works - one that is fast, cheap and secure. Having analysed BSV for many months, my conclusion is that it best fulfils these properties, making it well suited to a variety of use cases from both a technical and business perspective. I'm looking forward to working with both business and governments in my new role to demonstrate these capabilities and contribute to the development of the blockchain industry in Europe.'

About Bitcoin Association



Bitcoin Association is the Switzerland-based global industry organisation that works to advance business on the Bitcoin SV blockchain. It brings together essential components of the Bitcoin SV ecosystem - enterprises, start-up ventures, developers, merchants, exchanges, service providers, blockchain transaction processors (miners), and others - working alongside them, as well as in a representative capacity, to drive further use of the Bitcoin SV blockchain and uptake of the BSV digital currency.





The Association works to build a regulation-friendly ecosystem that fosters lawful conduct while facilitating innovation using all aspects of Bitcoin technology. More than a digital currency and blockchain, Bitcoin is also a network protocol; just like Internet protocol, it is the foundational rule set for an entire data network. The Association supports use of the original Bitcoin protocol to operate the world's single blockchain on Bitcoin SV.