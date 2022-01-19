Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung 19.1.2022: Nur heute!? TEMPORÄR ganz große Kurschance?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JNAX ISIN: SE0010413567 Ticker-Symbol: AB7A 
Frankfurt
19.01.22
09:16 Uhr
1,202 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Iceland 10
1-Jahres-Chart
ARION BANK HF SDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARION BANK HF SDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2241,29213:15
GlobeNewswire
19.01.2022 | 13:05
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Arion banki hf. - Sustainable bonds (ARION 24 1020 GB) admitted to trading on January 20, 2022

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                     Arion banki hf.       
2  Org. no:                    581008-0150         
3  LEI                       RIL4VBPDB0M7Z3KXSF19    
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)                 ARION 24 1020 GB      
5  ISIN code                    IS0000033801        
6  CFI code                    D-B-V-U-F-R         
7  FISN númer                   ARION BANKI/VAR BD 20241020 
8  Bonds/bills:                  Bond            
9  Total issued amount                             
10 Total amount previously issued         0              
11 Amount issued at this time           6.020.000.000        
12 Denomination in CSD               20.000.000         
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange         Yes             
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type                Bullet Bond         
15 Amortization type, if other                         
                          -----------------------------
16 Currency                    ISK             
17 Currency, if other                             
                          -----------------------------
18 Issue date                   January 20, 2022      
19 First ordinary installment date         October 20, 2024      
20 Total number of installments          1              
21 Installment frequency                            
22 Maturity date                  October 20, 2024      
23 Interest rate                                
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable      REIBOR 3M          
25 Floating interest rate, if other                      
                          -----------------------------
26 Premium                     0,70%            
27 Simple/compound interest            Simple Interest       
28 Simple/compound, if other                          
                          -----------------------------
29 Day count convention              ACT/360           
30 Day count convention, if other                       
                          -----------------------------
31 Interest from date               January 20, 2022      
32 First ordinary coupon date           April 20, 2022       
33 Coupon frequency                4              
34 Total number of coupon payments         11             
35 If irregular cash flow, then how                      
                          -----------------------------
36 Dirty price / clean price            Clean price         
37 Clean price quote                              
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does     No             
   payment include accrued interest for days                 
   missing until next business day?                      
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                     No             
40 Name of index                                
41 Daily index or monthly index                        
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other                   
43 Base index value                              
44 Index base date                               
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                   No             
46 Put option                   No             
47 Convertible                   No             
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)       Nei             
                          -----------------------------
49 Additional information             Green bonds. Please refer to
                           company website for further
                           information        
                          -----------------------------
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD                Yes             
51 Securities depository              Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð   
52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading  January 18, 2022      
53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission  January 18, 2022      
   to Trading                                 
54 Date of admission to trading          January 20, 2022      
55 Order book ID                  ARION_24_1020_GB      
56 Instrument subtype               Corporate bonds       
57 Market                     Iceland Cash Bond Trading  
58 List population name              ICE_SUSTAINABLE_BONDS    
59 Static volatility guards            No             
60 Dynamic volatility guards            No             
61 MiFIR identifier                BOND - Bonds        
62 Bond type                    CRPB - Corporate Bond
ARION BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.