NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Arion banki hf. - Sustainable bonds (ARION 24 1020 GB) admitted to trading on January 20, 2022

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Arion banki hf. 2 Org. no: 581008-0150 3 LEI RIL4VBPDB0M7Z3KXSF19 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) ARION 24 1020 GB 5 ISIN code IS0000033801 6 CFI code D-B-V-U-F-R 7 FISN númer ARION BANKI/VAR BD 20241020 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount 10 Total amount previously issued 0 11 Amount issued at this time 6.020.000.000 12 Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Bullet Bond 15 Amortization type, if other ----------------------------- 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other ----------------------------- 18 Issue date January 20, 2022 19 First ordinary installment date October 20, 2024 20 Total number of installments 1 21 Installment frequency 22 Maturity date October 20, 2024 23 Interest rate 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable REIBOR 3M 25 Floating interest rate, if other ----------------------------- 26 Premium 0,70% 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other ----------------------------- 29 Day count convention ACT/360 30 Day count convention, if other ----------------------------- 31 Interest from date January 20, 2022 32 First ordinary coupon date April 20, 2022 33 Coupon frequency 4 34 Total number of coupon payments 11 35 If irregular cash flow, then how ----------------------------- 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean price 37 Clean price quote 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does No payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed No 40 Name of index 41 Daily index or monthly index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other 43 Base index value 44 Index base date Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) Nei ----------------------------- 49 Additional information Green bonds. Please refer to company website for further information ----------------------------- Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading January 18, 2022 53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission January 18, 2022 to Trading 54 Date of admission to trading January 20, 2022 55 Order book ID ARION_24_1020_GB 56 Instrument subtype Corporate bonds 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE_SUSTAINABLE_BONDS 59 Static volatility guards No 60 Dynamic volatility guards No 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond