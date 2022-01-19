

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - US Bancorp (USB) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $1.67 billion, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $1.52 billion, or $0.95 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.2% to $5.68 billion from $5.75 billion last year.



US Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $1.67 Bln. vs. $1.52 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.07 vs. $0.95 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.10 -Revenue (Q4): $5.68 Bln vs. $5.75 Bln last year.



