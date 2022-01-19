

WINONA (dpa-AFX) - Fastenal Co. (FAST) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $231.2 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $196.1 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.5% to $1.53 billion from $1.36 billion last year.



Fastenal Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $231.2 Mln. vs. $196.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.40 vs. $0.34 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.38 -Revenue (Q4): $1.53 Bln vs. $1.36 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FASTENAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de