Brandessence Market Research And Consulting Private Limited: At 6.7% CAGR, Clinical Microbiology Market is Expected to Reach USD 7691.4 Million by 2028, says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to New Study of Brandessence Market Research "The Clinical Microbiology Market Size was valued at USD 4878.5 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7691.4 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period." The increasing need for screening for analyzing sickle cell disease specifically in newborns is anticipated to drive the growth of the Global Clinical Microbiology Market.

Clinical Microbiology Market Key Companies Focusing On this Report:

Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Hologic, Thermo Fisher Scientific, QIAGEN N.V, Agilent Technologies Becton, Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck KGaA, Danaher Corporation, Bruker Corporation, Dickinson and Company, bioMérieux SA, Shimadzu Corporation, 3M Company, and Neogen Corporation.

Get Sample Copy of This Premium Report@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/527

Market Analysis of Clinical Microbiology:

Clinical microbiology is often performed in laboratories that include the analysis of the different groups of microorganisms. Clinical microbiology laboratories perform aerobic and anaerobic bacteriology, parasitology, mycology, virology and etc. This testing procedure focuses on the isolation and characterization of infectious organisms to treat the patients timely. It plays an important role in the diagnosis and management of patients with lower respiratory tract infections. In clinical microbiology laboratories, traditional methods like culture, phenotypic, and biochemical tests were used before to determine the presence of microorganisms in clinical specimens. Due to some technical errors of the traditional approaches, emerging technologies are widely used like next-generation sequencing (NGS) and digital PCR along with this matrix-assisted laser desorption ionization-time of mass spectroscopy (MALDI of MS). Clinical microbiology is considered one of the medical science branches, which mainly deals with the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of infectious diseases.

Increasing Cases of Infectious Diseases and Favorable Government Initiatives Coupled with the Rise in Healthcare Expenditure are Expected to Drive the Market Growth.

The clinical microbiology market witnessed a huge demand in the past few years, mainly due to the rising cases of infectious diseases, increased demand for microbiology testing, and rapid adoption of automated testing methods in laboratories to identify the certain cause of disorders in patients. The global burden of infectious diseases including HIV/AIDS, malaria & neglected tropical diseases is nearly 63.40 million and 66.82 million respectively. Additionally, both public and private sectors are increasingly making a huge investment to detect health-related issues, which in turn fosters the adoption of clinical microbiology. For example; The National Institutes of Health (NIH), a part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is one of the medical research agency discovered many innovations regarding microbiology testing that improve health and save lives.

Despite this, the Infectious Diseases Society of America(IDSA) developed some action plans, policy statements and also promoted excellence in patient care to support the best use of clinical microbiology resources which is beneficial for people from the Unites states country. Furthermore, technological advancements such as molecular diagnostics, digital microbiology and mass spectrometry changing the way of implementation of rapid diagnostics techniques are also supplementing the market of clinical microbiology. However, lack of trained manpower and government regulatory policies can be turning out to be restraining factors of this market.

Get Methodology @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/527

Global Clinical Microbiology Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Type:

Laboratory Instruments

Automated Culture Systems

Reagents

By Application:

Respiratory Diseases

Bloodstream Infections

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Sexually Transmitted Diseases

Urinary Tract Infections

Periodontal Diseases

Other Diseases

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Clinical Microbiology Market.

North America is estimated to dominate the clinical microbiology market during the forecast period. The growth of clinical microbiology in North America is attributed to high demand due to the remarkable progress that has been observed in the HIV diagnosis of infants, the presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and the assurance of tailored treatment based on viral load testing results.

Clinical microbiology is the core of European infectious disease surveillance networks for many years is expected to increase the demand for this market in this region. While the European laboratory networks are aiming to develop epidemic awareness by acquiring the capabilities through microbiology testing for rapid detection across Europe.

Key Benefits for Clinical Microbiology Market Report-

Global clinical microbiology market report covers in-depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global clinical microbiology market research report provides detailed information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country levels.

Global clinical microbiology market report helps to identify opportunities in the marketplace.

Global clinical microbiology market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

On Special Requirement Clinical Microbiology Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany, France,U.K., Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherland, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South_Korea, Japan, China, India, Australia, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Rest Of APAC,

Latin America

Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest Of MEA

Get Full Access of all Report: https://brandessenceresearch.com/chemical-and-materials/oligonucleotide-synthesis-market https://brandessenceresearch.com/healthcare/clinical-microbiology-market-global

Related Reports:

Clinical Trial Management System Market Industry Analysis, Trends, And Forecast 2021-2027

Clinical Chemistry Market By Product Type (Reagent, Semi-Automatic Analyzer, Fully Automatic Analyzer), By Type Of Test (Blood Testing, Urine Analysis, Lipid Profile, Diagnosis Of Genetic & Hematological Diseases), Industry Analysis, Trends, And Forecast, 2021-2027

Clinical Laboratory Services Market Size, Share, And Trends Analysis Report By Type (Clinical Chemistry, Medical Microbiology & Cytology, Human & Tumor Genetics, Other Esoteric Tests) By Service Provider (Hospital-Based Laboratories, Clinic-Based Laboratories, Stand-Alone Laboratories) Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028

Clinical Decision Support System Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2022-2028

Europe ADAS Market Global Demand Analysis to 2028

US In-Car Infotainment Market Trends and Analysis on Automotive Demand

India EV Charger Market Demand Is Growing Due to High Demand E-Vehicle

Global 3D Animation Market Size to hit USD 32.87 Billion to 2028

i-Factor: Live Market intelligence platform

I-Factor is our guaranteed seal to keep our clients ahead of the competition, always. This knowledge platform delivers real-time updates on key economic indicators, competitive landscape, changing demand, trends, customized regional insights, and more. The platform visualizes key data points to help make decision making agile, trustworthy, and holistic. Register for free trail here @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/i-factor/login/userRegister

Brandessence Market Research & Consulting Pvt ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Website: https://brandessenceresearch.com

Blog: Healthcare Staffing Global Companies

Follow Us: LinkedIn



Mr. Vishal Sawant

Email: vishal@brandessenceresearch.com

Email: Sales@brandessenceresearch.com

Corporate Sales: +44-2038074155

Asia Office: +917447409162

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1392316/BEMR_Logo.jpg