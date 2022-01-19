Transparency Market Research: Global Dengue Vaccines Market to Expand at CAGR of 11% during Forecast Period, Observes TMR Study

- Dengue vaccine manufacturers are developing vaccine candidates that generate a balanced, neutralizing, and robust antibody response against all four serotypes of the virus

- The International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB), which includes Sun Pharma, is developing injectable vaccinations based on a recombinant EDIII-based sub-unit dengue vaccine candidate

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dengue vaccines market was valued at US$ 0.4 Bn in 2020 and is estimated to rise at CAGR of 11% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031. Mosquito reproduction and proliferation are aided by interrupted sanitation services and limited water supplies whilst mosquitos have a longer active season due to warm weather. Climate change is expected to increase the prevalence of dengue fever, which is expected to foster the expansion of the global dengue vaccines market.

Due to increasing incidence of dengue, presence of rapidly developing healthcare sector, and constant innovation in dengue vaccines, the market in Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. In the global dengue vaccines market, the region holds several growth prospects.

As the virus has antigenically four distinct serotypes, developing dengue vaccines is considered difficult. Manufacturers of dengue vaccine are trying to build robust foundation for this research in order to develop vaccines that are effective against all four serotypes at the same time. There are many vaccine candidates under development, with a focus on live attenuated virus vaccines, live chimeric virus vaccines, and subunit vaccinations, among others. As a result, the Butantan/Merck vaccine has received a lot of attention as it contains three full-genomes of the four dengue virus serotypes.

Key Findings of Market Report

Sequential vaccination, in addition to a heterologous prime-boost method, is becoming more popular in order to increase tetravalent protection. Firms in the global dengue vaccines market are likely to engage with researchers such as those at the Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART), who are taking advantage of the opportunity to render sequential vaccination safer and more efficacious than the present tetravalent vaccine.

Investing in vaccine R&D is quickly becoming one of the most important approaches for gaining a competitive advantage in the global dengue vaccines market. The development of next-generation malaria, dengue, and TB vaccines is likely to be aided by ongoing research. Increasing manufacturing, greater acceptance, and cost effectiveness of dengue vaccines are important determining criteria for their performance in the market environment. Therefore, R&D has become a necessity.

Dengue vaccine developers in India and throughout the world are taking advantage of collaboration of regulatory agencies, such as the WHO, with policymakers to standardize field testing for safe and effective dengue vaccinations. The Indo-US Vaccine Action Program is rising in prominence as a means of improving existing vaccine research knowledge.

Due to rising public knowledge about vaccination, more government funding for vaccination programs, and increase in the occurrence of infectious illnesses, the live attenuated vaccines segment is likely to lead the global dengue vaccines market in the forthcoming years

Manufacturers in the global dengue vaccines market are putting greater emphasis on the manufacture of vaccines that can avert dengue in people aged 4 years to 60 years. They are enabling market growth in nations such as Singapore , Thailand , and Malaysia , among others. Thus, Asia Pacific is predicted to hold substantial revenue share of the global market during the forecast period.

Global Dengue Vaccines Market: Growth Drivers

The global dengue vaccines market was led by the subcutaneous category in 2020. Subcutaneous injection has the benefit of being able to provide vaccines to patients without the need for skilled people, and adsorption, although slow, is generally complete.

The CYD-TDV (Dengvaxia) segment led the global dengue vaccines market in 2020, as the vaccine was found to be roughly 76% effective in avoiding laboratory-confirmed, symptomatic dengue in people aged 9 years to 16 years who had previously experienced laboratory-confirmed dengue illness

Global Dengue Vaccines Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd

Panacea Biotec Limited

Sanofi Pasteur Limited

GeneOne Life Science

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

