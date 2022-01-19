- (PLX AI) - State Street Q4 net interest income USD 484 million.
- • Q4 net income USD 697 million vs. estimate USD 696 million
- • Q4 EPS USD 1.78 vs. estimate USD 1.88
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|14:56
|State Street's Fund Unit CEO Taraporevala Is Retiring in 2022
|14:46
|State Street Global Advisors President & CEO to retire in 2022
|14:34
|State Street Projects FY22 Fee Revenue To Rise 3-4%
|WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - State Street Corporation (STT) said it finished 2021 with a strong fourth quarter performance, contributing to a record year for fee revenue. Fourth quarter fee revenue...
|14:04
|State Street Corp. Q4 Income Rises
|WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - State Street Corp. (STT) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last yearThe company's bottom line totaled $697 million, or $1.78 per share. This...
|13:58
|State Street: Q4 Earnings Insights
