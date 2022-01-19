DJ AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD (GLDA) AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Jan-2022 / 13:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD

DEALING DATE: 18/01/2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBX: 5329.225

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 55539305

CODE: GLDA

ISIN: FR0013416716 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GLDA Sequence No.: 137620 EQS News ID: 1270427 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

