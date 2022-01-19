

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Morgan Stanley (MS) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year



The company's earnings totaled $3.59 billion, or $2.01 per share. This compares with $3.27 billion, or $1.81 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Morgan Stanley reported adjusted earnings of $2.08 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $14.52 billion from $13.60 billion last year.



Morgan Stanley earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $3.59 Bln. vs. $3.27 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.01 vs. $1.81 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $14.52 Bln vs. $13.60 Bln last year.



