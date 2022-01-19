- (PLX AI) - Comerica Q4 net income USD 228 million vs. estimate USD 211 million.
- • Q4 EPS USD 1.66 vs. estimate USD 1.57
- • Q4 net interest income USD 461 million
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|87,32
|88,66
|15:12
|87,36
|88,68
|15:14
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|14:40
|Comerica Inc. Reports Increase In Q4 Profit, Beats estimates
|WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Comerica Inc. (CMA) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $221 million...
► Artikel lesen
|14:22
|Comerica: Q4 Earnings Insights
|14:04
|Comerica Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus Expectations
|(PLX AI) - Comerica Q4 net income USD 228 million vs. estimate USD 211 million.• Q4 EPS USD 1.66 vs. estimate USD 1.57• Q4 net interest income USD 461 million
► Artikel lesen
|13:53
|COMERICA INC /NEW/ - 8-K, Current Report
|Di
|Comerica Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|COMERICA INC
|87,22
|-0,84 %