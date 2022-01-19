- (PLX AI) - Prologis Q4 EPS USD 1.67 vs. estimate USD 0.6.
- • Outlook FY EPS USD 4.4-4.55
- • Outlook FY Core FFO $5.00-5.10
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|135,70
|136,50
|15:18
|135,70
|136,55
|15:18
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|14:40
|Prologis Guides FY22 EPS Well Above Estimates
|WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, logistics real estate firm Prologis Inc. (PLD) initiated its net earnings and core funds from...
► Artikel lesen
|14:28
|ProLogis Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates
|WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ProLogis (PLD) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $1.25 billion, or $1.67...
► Artikel lesen
|14:11
|Prologis, L.P. - 8-K, Current Report
|14:11
|Prologis, Inc. - 8-K, Current Report
|14:10
|Prologis FFO of $1.12 beats by $0.02, revenue of $1.28B beats by $230M
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|PROLOGIS INC
|136,05
|+0,37 %