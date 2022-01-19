

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Comerica Inc. (CMA) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $221 million, or $1.66 per share. This compares with $215 million, or $1.49 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Comerica Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $221 Mln. vs. $215 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.66 vs. $1.49 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.58



