Nasuni Named DCIG Top Five Data Storage for Healthcare Solution

New Report Recognizes Nasuni's Ability to Provide Global File Data Access, Automatic Data Protection with Near-Instant Ransomware Recovery, Infinite Scale and Cost Savings to Healthcare Organizations

BOSTON, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni Corporation, a leading provider of cloud file storage today announced that DCIG has named Nasuni a top five storage solution for healthcare in a new report, "DCIG TOP 5 Storage for Healthcare Solutions."

Today's healthcare environments demand data storage solutions that offer ultra-high availability, cross-location collaboration and fast data access to quickly and effectively treat patients. Data protection is paramount, and storage solutions must navigate compliance and data privacy regulations as well. With the rapid growth of medical images, picture archiving and communication systems (PACS) and organizational file shares, cloud-based file storage solutions provide a compelling way to satisfy all of these requirements.

"Nasuni cleverly combines the best of distributed file storage and cloud object storage to serve users the unlimited on-demand capacity and economics of the cloud with the file performance they expect," writes Mike Matchett, DCIG consulting analyst and author of the report. "Combined with comprehensive data protection for backup, DR and ransomware, their solution scales to meet the needs of modern healthcare IT for image and file storage."

Nasuni provides a cloud-native file services platform built on cloud object storage that replaces traditional network attached storage (NAS) and all related file server infrastructure with a secure, simplified and infinitely scalable solution. Healthcare organizations benefit from economical, multi-site primary file storage capacity, fast access over standard file sharing protocols and data protection, all for less than the cost of traditional on-premises file infrastructure.

DCIG named Nasuni as one of its top five healthcare storage solutions for three key capabilities:

Cloud-based scaling, capacity and economics - Nasuni partners with the three major hyperscalers to take advantage of their scalability, durability and cost efficiencies. Healthcare organizations leverage the physical, technical and administrative safeguards to securely store all customer file data in AWS, Azure or Google Cloud object storage.

- Nasuni partners with the three major hyperscalers to take advantage of their scalability, durability and cost efficiencies. Healthcare organizations leverage the physical, technical and administrative safeguards to securely store all customer file data in AWS, Azure or Google Cloud object storage. Distributed file access with fast edge performance - Nasuni caches a copy of the current working set of files on virtual "edge" machines (VM) that can be deployed on-premises or in a nearby cloud region. All changes to files on each edge VM are regularly stored in cloud object storage, then propagated to all other edge VMs around the globe. As a result, healthcare organizations get the scalability and durability of the cloud, while also enjoying ubiquitous high-speed access to shared files in all locations.

- Nasuni caches a copy of the current working set of files on virtual "edge" machines (VM) that can be deployed on-premises or in a nearby cloud region. All changes to files on each edge VM are regularly stored in cloud object storage, then propagated to all other edge VMs around the globe. As a result, healthcare organizations get the scalability and durability of the cloud, while also enjoying ubiquitous high-speed access to shared files in all locations. Natively integrated backup, DR and ransomware protection - Nasuni has built its UniFS file system on cloud object storage, storing all incremental changes as immutable snapshots. As a result, file data can be easily and rapidly restored to any point in time in any edge location in a matter of minutes for nearly effortless recoveries from ransomware, data corruptions or disasters.

"HJF has been undergoing a modernization initiative, upgrading the infrastructure behind the entire organization, and Nasuni has been a critical part of that," says Marc De Serio, chief technology officer at the Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine (HJF). "Nasuni is helping HJF reduce and simplify on-premises infrastructure, improve manageability and move from a multiple-data-center methodology to a hybrid cloud approach."

"Healthcare organizations need to provide easy, fast access to files to their clinicians and staff, and they also need strong protection against ransomware and other threats," said David Grant, chief commercial officer at Nasuni. "DCIG's naming of Nasuni as a top five data storage solution for healthcare is a validation of the value we're providing to hospitals and medical practices around the world, cutting file infrastructure costs while providing the scalability, protection and simplified, centralized management that healthcare IT requires."

To download the full report, please visit.

About DCIG

DCIG, the Data Center Intelligence Group, empowers the information technology industry with actionable analysis. DCIG provides informed third-party analysis of various cloud, data protection, and data storage technologies. Learn more at www.dcig.com.

About Nasuni

Nasuni provides modern cloud file services, powered by the world's only cloud-native global file system. Nasuni is a cloud replacement for traditional network attached storage (NAS) and file server silos, consolidating file data in easily expandable cloud object storage at a fraction of the cost. Nasuni also eliminates the need for complex legacy file backup and disaster recovery infrastructure, dramatically simplifying IT administration. Companies and organizations worldwide rely on Nasuni to easily access and share files globally from the office, home or on the road. Sectors served by Nasuni include manufacturing, construction, creative services, technology, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, oil and gas, financial services, and public sector agencies. Nasuni's corporate headquarters is based in Boston, Massachusetts, USA delivering services in over 70 countries around the globe. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com.

