Company Names Robin Shaffer as Director of Sales & Marketing

Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2022) - AirTest Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AAT) (OTC Pink: AATGF) CEO Ted Konyi is pleased to announce that, effective immediately, Robin Shaffer has been appointed as Director of Sales & Marketing for the Company. Robin has served as a consultant to the Company since July 2020 and will now lead sales and marketing efforts for Airtest. Based in the San Francisco Bay area, Robin has extensive experience as an HVAC engineer for The Trane Company, National Sales Manager for Johnson Controls and most recently as an infrastructure investor with Sustainability Partners.

Ted Konyi commented further, "Robin brings tremendous industry knowledge and sales management experience to Airtest. This is particularly important now as the Company embarks on a new approach, marketing energy efficiency solutions directly to businesses that can benefit from better management of their HVAC systems. With both an engineering and sales management background, we feel fortunate to have such a talented individual join the Company in this new role."

Robin added, "AirTest recently unveiled their new indoor environmental sensing and control platform, the IAQEye. I'm excited to spearhead the Company's efforts to bring this revolutionary product to market as well as reposition some of the existing product offerings. The recent focus on Net Zero and Indoor Air Quality have created a perfect storm of opportunity to grow our business."

About AirTest: AirTest Technologies is a Green-Tech company specializing in Demand Control Ventilation systems that improve commercial building operating efficiency and generate proven energy savings. The company has developed new wireless sensors with dynamic real-time communication and control technologies, which builds upon ten years of experience and thousands of installations amongst clients such as Lowe's, Shoppers Drug Mart and Ikea. Airtest solutions provide data on levels of Indoor Air Quality required by Schools, Retail Stores and Offices.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Ted Konyi, CEO

Phone: (604) 225 2209

Fax :(604) 517 3900

Email: ted.konyi@airtest.com

Website: www.airtest.com

Or

Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Walker

Vice President

The Howard Group Inc.

Email: jeff@howardgroupinc.com

Tel: 403-221-0915

Toll Free: 1-888-221-0915

Legal Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward looking statements". Forward-looking statements are projections of financial performance or future events. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "estimate" and words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and they are subject to risks that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include those concerning the Company's belief in the energy savings that can be achieved through installation of the Company's products and that these installations lead to reduced maintenance, downtime expenses, future cost savings, and improvements in the bottom line. These statements are subject to risks that may cause the actual results to be materially different in future periods from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Risks that may prevent or delay the forward-looking statements from coming to fruition as anticipated include the availability of working capital, risks inherent in product development, as well as market factors that may increase costs or time to market. It is our policy not to update forward looking statements except to the extent required under applicable securities laws. Further information on the Company is available at www.sedar.com or at the Company's website, www.airtest.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/110740